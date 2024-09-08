By Eleanor EWN • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 10:51 • 3 minutes read

France will look back on its Olympic summer with pride and joy. Credit: Shutterstock.

As the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris come to an end, France will experience a bittersweet moment filled with national pride but also one shadowed by the upcoming political challenges.

After months of uncertainty and self-doubt leading up to the Olympics, Paris and France fully embraced the Games, celebrating new sporting heroes along the way.

The Paralympic closing ceremony on Sunday, when the Olympic flame will be extinguished for the last time, will mark the end of six weeks of exhilarating sports and nearly flawless organisation. These Games offered a welcome escape from the country’s divisions and challenges.

“The idea is to finish with a huge party that will prevent the tears of those who might be saying to themselves ‘damn it, it’s all finished’,” chief organiser Tony Estanguet said ahead of a ceremony that will see the national stadium turn into a giant nightclub.

“We’re going to have a party and then on Monday maybe we’ll be disappointed because it really will be all over,” he added.

More than 20 French DJs to Close Out the Games on Sunday

The Games will conclude with a spectacular performance by more than 20 top French DJs, featuring ‘French touch’ legends Cassius and Martin Solveig. The lineup is curated by the renowned 76-year-old electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre.

Period of Political Instability Looms

France finds itself at a crossroads following a divisive snap election, more than 50 days of political instability without a permanent government, and the decision to name Michel Barnier as the new prime minister. President Emmanuel Macron named the ex-Brexit negotiator PM despite his party finishing fourth in the elections.

Analysts foresee a period of instability in the country, with Barnier’s grip on power fragile and dependent on support from Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party. Le Pen’s party is the single largest party formed in the new-look National Assembly.

Many Reasons for Pride During Games

Beyond the athletic triumphs, the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris were marked by several significant other achievements beyond the sporting arena. French security forces successfully thwarted potential terror threats, ensuring the safety of over 10 million visitors. The city’s transportation infrastructure, including the often-criticized metro system, functioned smoothly, defying expectations. Additionally, the dedicated efforts of municipal workers, from bus drivers to garbage collectors, contributed to a well-organized and clean city environment.

Back to Reality

Despite Mayor Hidalgo’s desire for a prolonged celebration of France’s Olympic success, many observers believe the country is quickly returning to its pre-Games reality. Hidalgo’s proposal to maintain the Olympic logo on the Eiffel Tower until the 2028 Los Angeles Games has already sparked significant debate and opposition among Parisians and local officials.

As with all previous Olympiads, organisers are hoping for legacy achievements which have often proved hard to measure or fleeting in the past.

It remains to be seen whether a short-term spike in interest in sports results in a durable increase in physical activity.

The majority of the public investment linked to the Games has been targeted at regenerating the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb northeast of Paris, which is the mainland’s poorest and most crime-ridden area.

The event’s reputation as a national success could be damaged by ongoing public audits of the Games’ costs and criminal investigations involving organising committee members, including allegations of excessive compensation for the Games chief, Estanguet.

A Reminder to Live the Moment

Though feelings of longing are normal after any feel-good period is over, it’s also a reminder to enjoy moments as much as we can when they come along. And never fear; the next good thing is just around the corner.

