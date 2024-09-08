Fruit bus coming to Costa del Sol schools

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 16:43 • 1 minute read

Frutibus visit to Malaga in 2023. Credit: frutibus.com

The fruit bus is coming to visit schools in the Malaga province and get kids into eating a healthier diet including plenty of fresh fruit.

The Junta’s mobile classroom offers free activities for schoolchildren and residents in Andalusia, with open days held at schools. The Andalusian Regional Government’s Frutibús will visit more than 170 schools in the community during the 2024-2025 school year to offer students information on healthy eating through interactive games and workshops.

It is expected to be a bigger and more popular campaign this year given the success of last year in which the mobile classroom and playroom visited more than 140 schools and served some 14,700 students. The campaign, developed by the Ministries of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, seeks to improve students’ knowledge of the foundations of a healthy diet, to convey the reality and characteristics of Andalusian agri-food production and to promote the consumption of milk, fruit and vegetables.

Healthy eating games designed to promote consumption of milk, fruit and vegetables

In this adapted bus, games are played so that schoolchildren can discover the benefits of consuming these foods produced in Andalusia. As well an activity called ‘This is milk’ will take place – a race in which they must fill as many containers as possible, so promoting physical exercise and the consumption of dairy products.

The main target audience of the campaign is schoolchildren, although open days are held in the Malaga’s towns and villages visited by the bus to bring the campaign’s objectives closer to the general public, especially those in the family environment.

For the 2024/2025 school year, the distribution of 6,532,824 servings of fresh, minimally processed fruit and vegetables and juices is planned in 2,000 schools, which will reach 544,402 students in pre-school and primary school, aged between 3 and 12 years.

They also plan to distribute 6,939,450 glasses of whole milk with and milk without lactose in 1,700 schools. The bus is in Seville this September and expected to arrive in Malaga province schools in November.