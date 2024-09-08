Full-moon beach meditation, Casares

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 13:01 • 1 minute read

Meditation group on Casares beach. Credit: Random Fun Adventures

For those tired of doing the same of things and in search of something special, off the regular predictable routine, a Random Fun Adventures event might be just the ticket to meet like-minded people and unwind.

On the evening of Sunday, September 15, Random Fun Adventures is holding a ‘Full Moon Beach Meditation’ to help everyone slow down a little after a hectic summer, an event all about the mind, body and spirit and harnessing the power of the full Moon.

According to the group, ‘we’re all cyclical beings, so let’s tap into the energy of nature and the moon cycles.’ During the session, they will be exploring a range of topics, from meditation, goal-setting, crystals, the law of attraction, Yoga, Reiki, breathwork, Feng Shui, beliefs, affirmations & absolutely anything & everything that will aid participants in co-creating the life they are aspiring to live. They are also inviting professionals who would like to tap into these sessions too and guide them further to reach out.

Random Fun Adventures will be meeting on Casares Beach at 8pm on Sunday, September 15. They suggest wearing anything white, bringing a notebook and pen, water and drinks to share with others, something warm for when the Sun goes down, a Yoga mat, blanket and cushions, crystals, candles or lanterns and swimwear and towels, all of which are completely optional. Registration is possible through the Random Fun Adventures website at randomfunadventures.com.