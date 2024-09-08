Future of Bordeaux airport up in the air after Ryanair’s departure

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 11:16 • 3 minutes read

Bordeaux airport must find solutions to bridge the huge gap left by Ryanair. Credit: Shutterstock.

Ryanair, a major carrier at Bordeaux airport, has announced its departure from the hub this fall. This decision raises significant concerns about the future viability of the popular airport in southwestern France.

In May, Ryanair, a low-cost airline, announced plans to close its base in Bordeaux, France, in November due to disagreements over airport fees. The airline has served approximately 40 destinations in Europe from Bordeaux-Merignac (BOD), the eighth busiest French airport in 2023 with over 6.6 million passengers annually.

“Due to increased costs we don’t have any financial alternative but to close our Bordeaux base in November,” the company’s commercial director Jason McGuinness said in a statement released in French at the time.

How will Ryanair leaving impact the airport?

Ryanair’s departure from Bordeaux will significantly reduce the airport’s flight options. According to Simple Flying, Ryanair accounted for nearly a quarter of Bordeaux’s weekly flights in May, with 138 departures. Easyjet is the largest carrier, representing 30.9% of weekly flights, including routes to the UK. Volotea and Air France follow with 12% and 11% respectively.

The most popular Ryanair destinations from BOD include Marseille Provence Airport (MRS), Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL), London Stansted Airport (STN), Dublin Airport (DUB), Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport (OPO), Seville Airport (SVQ), and Marrakesh Menara Airport (RAK).

Other Low-Cost Airlines Interested

Several low-cost airlines, including Easyjet and Transavia, have announced plans to expand their operations at Bordeaux airport. Easyjet, which currently serves 33 destinations from Bordeaux, has announced plans to add Zurich as a new destination and increase flights to Athens, Funchal, and Essaouira. The airline is also exploring routes previously served by Ryanair, such as Rome. Transavia has announced plans to launch six new international routes from Bordeaux this winter.

From December, Transavia will offer four flights per week to Marseille, two flights to Porto, two flights per week to Seville, four flights per week to Marrakech, two each week to Agadir in Morocco, and two weekly flights also to Istanbul.

Previously, flights to Agadir, Marrakech, Porto and Seville were provided by Ryanair.

Airport Has Its Eye on More Long-Haul Destinations

Bordeaux airport has expressed its ambition to expand its flight network to the Middle East and eventually establish a direct route to New York, following the success of its Montreal route. Clément, the head of route development, noted strong demand for such connections, particularly from American travellers who appreciate Bordeaux and its wines. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with Finnair and SAS to increase flight options to Scandinavia.

Will Ryanair Go Elsewhere in France?

In their departure statement, Ryanair said that “Bordeaux’s loss will be a gain for other airports across Europe”, noting that the airline would open five new aircraft bases in Copenhagen, Dubrovnik, Reggio Calabria, Tangier and Trieste.

While Ryanair did not announce any specific plans for additional French or southwestern airports, it maintains its hubs in Marseille, Toulouse, and Beauvais.

Why Did Ryanair Leave in the First Place?

The company stated cost issues in their departure announcement, specifically a “loss of $300m investment” and rising costs at the airport. However, bosses at Bordeaux pointed out that cost problems didn’t wash, saying: “Bordeaux airport is the cheapest airport in France and we are therefore entitled to raise our prices even though Bordeaux air traffic is very strong.

“We increased our prices by five percent in August 2023 and we [increased] them again by five percent on 1 August 2024.

“But even with these increases, we remain the least expensive airport in France, which is very attractive for airlines! The reality is that the airport is a company that must invest 250 million euros in its infrastructure and airlines must therefore pay for these services. It is as basic as that.”

