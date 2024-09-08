Isleta del Moro: Almeria’s hidden gem

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 16:39 • 1 minute read

This year explore a beach away from the crowds Credit: Shutterstock: inigolai-Photography

While many head to Paris or Rome for romantic getaways, others prefer Spain’s charm, culture, and budget-friendly options.

The beaches of Almeria are highly sought after and prime spots for beach days and sunbathing, but popularity brings crowds, and choosing the right destination is key.

One hidden gem in Spain is La Isleta del Moro, a small fishing village in Almeria, within the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park.

Isleta del Moro owes its name to an ancient Moorish pirate who, according to legend, used the island as a refuge.

With less than 200 inhabitants, this picturesque town boasts white houses, cobbled streets, and a peaceful atmosphere making it the perfect destination for couples seeking a getaway to natural beauty and tranquillity.

La Isleta del Moro offers breathtaking beaches and coves, surrounded by the park’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

There’s more than just the beach to explore; several hiking routes start from the town, allowing you to explore the volcanic landscape of the park.

Hiking, diving, and sunset views from Mirador de la Amatista are some of the activities on offer to create lasting memories, alongside the local seafood, reflecting the village’s fishing heritage, and providing world-class gastronomy in a quaint location.

La Isleta del Moro has preserved its authenticity, “The Posidonia meadows, the clarity of the waters and the abundant marine life”, according to the Turismo de Almeria, making it a serene escape, offering peace, nature, and romance.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.