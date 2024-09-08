Maui Mondays are back!

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 08 Sep 2024 • 17:09 • 1 minute read

Maui is the place to be this Autumn for free fun in Mojacar Credit: Maui Beach Bar

Maui Mondays are coming back to Mojacar, bigger and better than ever.

Maui Beach, “the mythical beach bar of Mojacar”, is providing an entirely free event on Mondays, with the first of the weekly events happening on September 9.

Maui Beach is one of the most popular beach bars in Mojacar, located on the Paseo de Mediterraneo, Mojacar.

Every Monday, through the autumn months, Maui will have a free barbecue of mixed meats, salad, fries and bread, starting at 4 pm.

Accompanying the beach barbecue will be a free performance by the Ruby Welts Full Band, bringing their “soulful vocals” to Mojacar Playa, starting at 5 pm and continuing through 7 pm.

Maui Mondays are entirely free; free entry, free food and free entertainment. You only need to pay for the drinks you want to enjoy with all the free fun.

Maui Mondays have been a booming success since they started almost 5 years ago, only taking a break through the pandemic, so the return is very welcoming for the fans of Mojacar’s premiere chiringuito.

