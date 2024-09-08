Mountain biking and wine

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 12:21
• 1 minute read
Reaching the wine by bike.
Credit: Nalusur
For the cooler autumn weather and the urge to get a little more into shape, how about an E-bike and wine route in the Marbella countryside.
Nalusur’s Electric Bike Tour with Tapa is a cycling adventure mixed with a little bit of the luxury of having some tapas and a glass of wine at the end of the route. High-end electric mountain bikes make it much easier and even possible to climb paths and trails previously reserved for the fittest and most seasoned cyclists, to reach quaint villages including the beautiful Istán, through centuries-old paths in the Sierra Blanca, which protects and gives this wonderful microclimate to Marbella.
En route, you can learn fascinating facts about the area away from the hustle and bustle of the busy coast. A reward awaits at the top of the route – the spectacular sight of the Mediterranean below, as well as a well-deserved glass of fine wine and a tapa.
A high-end electric mountain bike, helmet, insurance, qualified professional guides who speak Spanish, English and French, a glass of wine, beer or soft drink and 2 tapas per person are all included. Groups are limited to a maximum of 8 riders, but larger groups can be arranged on request.
The tour group meets at the Real Club Marítimo de Marbella, Puerto Deportivo and lasts 4.5 hours in total. Price per person is €99 and can be reserved through the nalusur.com website.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.