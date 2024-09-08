Mountain biking and wine

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 12:21 • 1 minute read

Reaching the wine by bike. Credit: Nalusur

For the cooler autumn weather and the urge to get a little more into shape, how about an E-bike and wine route in the Marbella countryside.

Nalusur’s Electric Bike Tour with Tapa is a cycling adventure mixed with a little bit of the luxury of having some tapas and a glass of wine at the end of the route. High-end electric mountain bikes make it much easier and even possible to climb paths and trails previously reserved for the fittest and most seasoned cyclists, to reach quaint villages including the beautiful Istán, through centuries-old paths in the Sierra Blanca, which protects and gives this wonderful microclimate to Marbella.

Spectacular views with wines and tapas

En route, you can learn fascinating facts about the area away from the hustle and bustle of the busy coast. A reward awaits at the top of the route – the spectacular sight of the Mediterranean below, as well as a well-deserved glass of fine wine and a tapa.

A high-end electric mountain bike, helmet, insurance, qualified professional guides who speak Spanish, English and French, a glass of wine, beer or soft drink and 2 tapas per person are all included. Groups are limited to a maximum of 8 riders, but larger groups can be arranged on request.

The tour group meets at the Real Club Marítimo de Marbella, Puerto Deportivo and lasts 4.5 hours in total. Price per person is €99 and can be reserved through the nalusur.com website.