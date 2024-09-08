Napoleonic battle reenactment Manilva

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 9:12 • 1 minute read

100s of participants in historical reenactment. Credit: Associación Torrijos

A reenactment of the assault on the Castle of the Duchess representing the battle between the people of Manilva and the forces of Napoleon.

From September 13 to 15, the Historical Reenactment of Manilva ‘Assault on the Castle of the Duchess, 1810’ takes place, launched by the Culture Department in collaboration with the Manzanares 1831 Reenactments Association.

The inauguration ceremony opens the event on Friday, September 13 at 7:30pm in the Plaza Vicente Espinel in Sabinillas, This will be followed by a performance by David Cordobés accompanied by a dance show.

The programme continues on Saturday, September 14 at the El Castillo Monument, from 12pm with the parade of troops through the streets of the town. At 12.30 the historical reenactment of the battle opens with plenty of noise and costumed splendour, and at 1pm, the first scene takes place – a skirmish with gunfire. The second scene then follows with the assault on the Castle continued by the barricades, fighting between troops and the people of Manilva leading to the end of the assault.

On Sunday, September 15 at 12pm, the parade begins in Plaza Martín Carpena in Manilva, ending in Calle Mar. At 1.30pm there will be theatrical performances and dance shows from the Municipal School of Music, Dance and Theatre of the town. The entire event looks like it will be a fun but noisy day out for everyone, especially those interested in the fascinating history of this part of Spain.