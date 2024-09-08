By Harry Sinclair • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 17:00 • 1 minute read

Thousands of opportunities are on offer for lovers of academia. Credit: Shutterstock: goodluz

More than 10 thousand jobs are on offer in the educational and academic sectors.

The Department of Educational Development and Vocational Training has announced 10,966 vacant places for full-time, in-person vocational training for Basic, Intermediate, and Higher Grade courses for the 2024/25 academic year.

These publicly funded spots can be viewed on the Department’s website and applied for through the Virtual Secretary or at educational centres.

In June, the Ministry offered 83,000 vocational training places for Intermediate and Advanced Level courses, with around 75,000 filled in the first round.

Now, approximately 8,200 vacant spots remain, available since September 4, with the aim of maximising coverage.

To apply for these places, individuals can submit applications online via the Virtual Secretariat or directly at educational centres. The first waiting list assignment will be on September 10, followed by weekly assignments until all spots are filled.

If an applicant is offered a place, they must accept or reject it within 48 hours via SMS or email.

Final registration deadlines at centres will be between October 15 and November 15.

