No more advertising junk food in Norway

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 18:53 • 1 minute read

No advertising for these products. Credit: Matthew Ashmore - Shutterstock

The Norwegian government is planning to ban advertisements for food they deem is unhealthy, which might not go as far as the UK government’s plans, but do go much further than their European partners.

Norway is about to enact one of the most anti-junk food bans in its history impeding makers of unhealthy food from targeting kids and teenagers in their marketing. The plan follows moves in the UK to do the same, and other smaller initiatives around the European Union.

Failure to comply with new law will incur hefty fines

Until now, Norwegian food companies have self-regulated and steered more of less away from advertising that attracts children’s eyes, but this new ruling will make it mandatory. The new law would completely ban ads for what the Norwegian government considers to be junk food, including sweets, ice cream, and fizzy drinks, and instead set ‘nutrient thresholds’ to identify the unhealthiest food option in other food categories, such as yoghurt and cereals with high sugar content.

There are likely to be hefty fines for violations as they also raise the ban’s age threshold to from 13 to 18 years old. This has been music to the ears of consumer advocates and the consternation of Norway’s food and drink industry. Currently the Norwegian government is carrying out a public consultation, but early indicators suggest the bill is receiving plenty of support from the people.