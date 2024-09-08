Pat’s Rescue Retreat amazing raffle prizes

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 11:48 • 2 minutes read

Pat's Rescue Retreat. Credit: Jeni Obbard

Pat’s Party Fundraiser in aid of Pats Rescue Retreat Alora Malaga is fast approaching and the generosity of the Costa del Sol community has meant that the donated prizes for the raffle will make this one of the biggest events of the year.

As the Euro Weekly News recently reported, Pat Waterhouse needs to ensure the future of over 60 rescue dogs she has at the Pats Rescue Retreat centre will be taken care of in the light of discovering she has cancer. Concerned that she won’t outlive her dogs, Pat’s friends have organised a fundraising party for September 20 at De La Mar restaurant in Estepona. Generous donations of raffle prizes have flooded in over the last week including:

And more are still coming in. Raffle tickets cost €10 each. There is also a GoFundMe page called ‘Pats Rescue retreat Alora Malaga Spain’, or people can donate directly on the following account: ‘Asoc Pats Rescue Retreat’ IBAN: ES62 0081 0682 4200 0167 3073, and a PayPal account at prralora@gmail.com.

Pat’s Party Fundraiser is being celebrated at the De La Mar restaurant in Estepona Port on Friday, September 20 from 6pm until late with music from singer Sarah Howard and food from the Fajita Station. It’s free entry, but donations are more than welcome.