By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

Image: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com

Minister Nuria Montes announced that the Valencian Government will request Turespaña to incorporate targeted promotional efforts for LGTBI tourism.

The regional minister for Innovation, Industry, Trade, and Tourism emphasised the significance of this sector, which accounts for over 10 per cent of all international travel and generates a global expenditure exceeding 165 billion dollars.

LGTBI Tourism

With the segment growing at an annual rate of more than 10 per cent, she highlighted the importance of promoting LGTBI tourism both domestically and internationally.

Montes pointed out that the British market is a key source of tourists for the Valencian Community, and the government has already initiated efforts to promote this type of tourism, starting this year at Manchester Pride.

LGTBI Community

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) reports that the LGTBI community represents 10 per cent of international travellers and is the fastest-growing segment in the industry, with an annual growth rate of 10.3 per cent.

These factors, combined with the community’s substantial economic impact, reinforce the need for focused tourism strategies targeting this group.

Joint Promotion

The minister confirmed: “Together with the Spain brand and other destinations with interests in LGTBI tourism, we can do a joint promotion and have a prominent presence in an international market where it is crucial to be united”.