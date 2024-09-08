 Queen Sofia enjoys the arts « Euro Weekly News
Queen Sofia enjoys the arts

By John Smith • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 17:42 • 1 minute read

Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Still enjoying her stay in Mallorca, Queen Sofia made a visit to the Mallorca Museum on Friday September 6 to view the Joaquín Sorolla exhibition.

Sponsored by the Consell de Mallorca, the exhibition which finally closed on Sunday September 8 was an unmitigated success with more than 12,000 people visiting during the time it was open.

On this occasion, the Queen Emeritus was accompanied by her sister, Irene of Greece , and her cousin, Tatiana Radziwill, both of whom are now in wheelchairs.

They were welcomed to the museum by the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés and Queen Sofia was given a guided tour of the museum, even having a chance to see the way by which experts work to preserve some of the older and more vulnerable exhibits.

Sorolla in Mallorca exhibition

The exhibition was entitled ‘Traveling to paint. Sorolla in Mallorca’ and the Valencian artist who was born in 1863 was prolific, having reportedly created more than 2,000 paintings even though he died at the young age of just 60.

Visiting Mallorca in 1919, his work on the Island consists of some of the very last views of the Mediterranean that he ever created as he fell ill in June of the following year and was unable to paint again until his death in 1923.

