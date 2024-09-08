Speaking European – Max Zin 

By Anna Akopyan •
Max moved from Chelles, France to Valencia, for a much needed “change of scenery.”
Max´s first two weeks living in Valencia were easier than most newcomers encounter, as a part of his family was already living in Spain and he knew the city well from the past. Moving to the eastern suburbs of Paris to Valencia, Max immediately began looking for a job as a French teacher; “The only thing that´s tough here is finding a good job and a good house but that´s the thing with big cities,” he shared.
To his luck, he has a wonderful grandmother who has been living in Spain for a long time and has been helping him to make sense of the Spanish bureaucracy. Although he doesn´t have many acquaintances in Valencia yet, Max already loves the Spanish “way of living,” and the comforting sun “that´s always there.” He also has the advantage of being almost fluent in Spanish and has had both French and Spanish friends throughout his life.
Missing the rest of his family and friends back in France, Max, however said that he does not feel nostalgic about the “French cuisine or French culture in general,” and looks forward to exploring more of a country as vibrant and diverse as Spain.
