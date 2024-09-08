By Letara Draghia • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 23:10 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Instagram.

In a remarkable blend of artistry and extreme sports, Belgian photographer Filip Blommaert and Austrian freediver Christin Gerstorfer have attempted a new world record for the deepest underwater photoshoot, reaching an incredible depth of 45.4 metres.

The shoot took place in August at Deepspot, Europe’s deepest diving pool, located in Warsaw, Poland. This extraordinary feat pushed the limits of both underwater photography and freediving. Known for taking on daring challenges, Blommaert has always sought ways to push boundaries.

“Seeking out new challenges is the story of my life,” he said, explaining how the concept for this record-breaking shoot was born during a trip to the Philippines. There, he collaborated with Italian freediving world record holder Alessia Zecchini and met Christin Gerstorfer, who also expressed her desire to set a world record.

Gerstorfer, whose personal freediving record is 65 metres, shared Blommaert’s passion for pushing limits. “Christin and I clicked fairly quickly,” Blommaert said. The pair decided to pursue the deepest underwater photoshoot, a goal they achieved through meticulous planning and coordination.

Wings in the Deep photoshoot

The photoshoot, titled Wings in the Deep, took place in the tubular shaft of Deepspot, which is 45 metres deep and designed to simulate a free-fall. Blommaert likened the descent to skydiving, describing the experience as “flying to the bottom” of the pool.

Over the course of the shoot, Blommaert completed two warm-up dives followed by two shooting dives, spending about an hour underwater. Gerstorfer, who posed at the bottom of the pool, used weights to descend and an underwater scooter to return to the surface, spending around two minutes underwater for each dive.

The shoot was not without its challenges. Gerstorfer and the team had to contend with logistical difficulties, including the buoyancy of the wings used in the photos. “The wings appeared to be incredibly buoyant, and we had to attach 5 kg to get them to sink”, said Gerstorfer, who thanked the entire team, including safety divers and makeup artist Marike De Meester, for their support.

While the photoshoot was a success, Blommaert is not done pushing the limits. The Belgian photographer has his sights set on even deeper dives. “The deeper you go, the shorter your bottom time becomes”, Blommaert explained. He aims to descend to 60 metres in the near future, with a long-term goal of a staggering 100 metres.

Although the record still awaits official verification by Guinness World Records, Blommaert and Gerstorfer’s achievement is poised to eclipse the current record of just over 40 metres, held by a Canadian photographer.

Read more stories by Letara Draghia.