By Letara Draghia • Updated: 09 Sep 2024 • 8:12 • 1 minute read

Credit: X.

Authorities in Portugal are on a manhunt for five inmates who broke out of Vale de Judeus, a maximum-security prison located 70 km north of Lisbon.

Among them is Mark Cameron Roscaleer, a British national, who managed to escape with the aid of external accomplices on Saturday morning.

According to Portugal’s prison service, the dramatic escape occurred at approximately 10 am local time, when the prisoners scaled the facility’s walls using a ladder provided by outside help. This shocking breach has raised serious concerns about the security measures in place at Vale de Judeus, which houses up to 560 inmates.

Who is Mark Cameron Roscaleer?

Roscaleer, serving a nine-year sentence for kidnapping and robbery, is now on the run with four other convicts: two Portuguese men, an Argentinian, and a Georgian. The Portuguese inmates were both serving lengthy 25-year sentences for serious offences, including drug trafficking and robbery. The others were imprisoned for similarly violent crimes, heightening the urgency to catch them.

How did the prisoners escape?

Frederico Morais, head of the national union for prison guards (SNCGP), pointed to severe staff shortages at the time of the escape. Speaking with SIC Noticias, Morais explained that unmanned surveillance towers left the prison vulnerable to such a daring move. He emphasised that the five fugitives are extremely dangerous, urging the public to avoid any contact with them.

Local media sources report that the guards’ union had raised concerns about understaffing prior to the escape, warning that the situation was a ticking time bomb.

Portugal’s national police force is now working closely with international authorities to track down the escaped prisoners. It’s reported that Europol and Interpol have been contacted, signalling the seriousness of the incident and the concern that the men may try to flee the country.

While authorities search for leads, the prison service has confirmed that images of the five men have been circulated across multiple platforms, hoping the public can aid in their capture.

View all Portugal news.