The devastating reality of youth suicide in the UK is brought into sharp focus by a new campaign from the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Suicide is now the leading cause of death for people under 34 in the UK, a sobering fact that resonates with many families who have lost loved ones to this tragedy.

CALM’s Missed Birthdays campaign at Westfield, London

To raise awareness and spark conversations, CALM has launched the Missed Birthdays campaign in collaboration with ITV and the ad agency Adam&EveDDB. The centrepiece of this initiative is a striking installation at Westfield London, featuring 6,929 brightly coloured birthday balloons – each one representing a young life lost to suicide over the past decade. The display will run from September 9 to 11, coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The installation isn’t just a visual spectacle; it’s deeply personal. Visitors can listen to heart-wrenching voice notes from the families and friends of those who have passed away, sharing their memories and stories. As CALM’s CEO, Simon Gunning, poignantly said: “It’s devastating for a young person to not make it to their 15th, 16th, 17th birthday. It’s absolutely tragic when that reason is suicide.”

This powerful and emotional campaign aims to address the growing epidemic of suicide among young people, urging communities to talk openly about mental health and seek support. Gunning expressed gratitude to the families who courageously contributed their stories to the campaign, hoping that their experiences will help others recognise warning signs and support vulnerable young people.

CALM C.A.R.E Kit

Additionally, CALM has launched a new resource called the CALM C.A.R.E Kit, which equips trusted adults with tools to support young people who may be struggling. “We hope that anyone who engages with the campaign will be motivated to use CALM’s tools and help end youth suicide for good,” said Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, executive creative directors at Adam&EveDDB.

As the campaign grows in reach, it’s a crucial reminder to keep an eye on the mental well-being of those around us, and to make sure no birthday is ever missed due to silence.

