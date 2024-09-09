Cancer coffee morning in Portal Nous

By John Smith • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 14:24 • 1 minute read

An earlier event was a great success Credit: Calanova Cancer Charity

For some time now, the Calanova Cancer Charity has held an annual coffee morning but this year, it’s going to be a bit different.

Raising funds for children in Mallorca

In the past, funds raised (often in excess of €1,000) were sent to the Macmillan Nurses in the UK but this year the donation is going to be closer to home with money being given to ASPANOB to help the Children with Cancer on the Island and their parents.

This year the coffee morning starts at 11am on September 27 and once again will be held at the Secret Garden in Portals Nous with entrance just €5 which guarantees a cup of coffee and a piece of cake.

This is not just any old cake as those attending will have the choice of many different wonderful delicious homemade cakes, all of which have been donated by supporters but if you are thinking of attending and can bring a cake with you that will also be most welcome.

Plenty of entertainment

There will be some top live entertainment from Izzy, Paddy and Susie will introduce attendees to a new kind of Bingo, there will be usual Guess the Weight of the Cake competition and a Tombola with some fun prizes.

There will be a few stalls with children’s clothes and toys to browse through and it will be a great opportunity to catch up with friends old and new knowing that you will be supporting children who have cancer.

Come for coffee, stay for lunch

For those who fancy staying on for lunch then you are advised to contact the Secret Garden in advance to make a reservation.