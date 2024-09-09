Cancer coffee morning in Portal Nous

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 14:24
• 1 minute read
An earlier event was a great success
Credit: Calanova Cancer Charity
For some time now, the Calanova Cancer Charity has held an annual coffee morning but this year, it’s going to be a bit different.
In the past, funds raised (often in excess of €1,000) were sent to the Macmillan Nurses in the UK but this year the donation is going to be closer to home with money being given to ASPANOB to help the Children with Cancer on the Island and their parents.
This year the coffee morning starts at 11am on September 27 and once again will be held at the Secret Garden in Portals Nous with entrance just €5 which guarantees a cup of coffee and a piece of cake.
This is not just any old cake as those attending will have the choice of many different wonderful delicious homemade cakes, all of which have been donated by supporters but if you are thinking of attending and can bring a cake with you that will also be most welcome.
There will be some top live entertainment from Izzy, Paddy and Susie will introduce attendees to a new kind of Bingo, there will be usual Guess the Weight of the Cake competition and a Tombola with some fun prizes.
There will be a few stalls with children’s clothes and toys to browse through and it will be a great opportunity to catch up with friends old and new knowing that you will be supporting children who have cancer.
For those who fancy staying on for lunch then you are advised to contact the Secret Garden in advance to make a reservation.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.