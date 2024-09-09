Creative extracurricular ideas

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Sep 2024 • 20:01 • 2 minutes read

After school creative fun. Credit: Freepik

The kids go back to school September 10, but the question on many parents’ lips is just how to take advantage of that time they are not studying Maths and English.

A lot of kids will have already tried their hands at swimming, judo and maybe music, but like many, they sometimes lose interest. How about something different this school year? How about something designed to encourage their creative sides?

Torremolinos:

The Creative Lab, Mondays and Tuesdays, from 6.10pm to 7.10pm for children 6-10 years old and 8-12.

The Creative Lab classes are designed so that each student can develop their talent through the knowledge of great works of art and their interpretation of them. Through a variety of techniques such as drawing, painting, modelling, collage, assembling pieces, creating videos, etc., they will be able to find the best tools to express themselves.

The classes are held at Artnanos Taller de Arte, and the company has a variety of creative courses for all ages. C/San Miguel lical 50, Torremolinos.

Benalmadena:

In the Taller de Frida, Benalmadena, they offer art and crafts classes on Saturdays for all ages, and you can get a free test class to see if it’s for your child. At the Taller de Frida (named after Frida Kahlo), the creative process is focused on increasing a child’s cognitive ability through art. Art study enables children to boost their self-esteem, increase their resilience, as well as learning to take more care and attention. They run courses for all ages, including daytime crafts for adults.

The Taller de Frida is located in C/ Gerona on the corner of Grillo. 633 94 66 22.

Mijas:

In Las Lagunas, Mijas, the In Dance Studio offers classes of Modern Dance, Urban Dance and even Aerial Dance. For as little as €25 a week, the little ones will be matched up with kids of their own size to learn the latest moves and put on a big show at the end of the year.

The In Dance Studio can be found at Av. Andalucía 17, Lagunas de Mijas.

Fuengirola:

At the Edificio de Colores in Fuengirola, they offer a year-long course on Saturday mornings for kids between 6-9 years old and 10-14 years old in Educational robotics, programming and video game creation, 3D animation, mobile application design, and more. The courses run from October 5 through to the Summer. As they are council funded, prices are just €39 a month.

The Edificio de Colores can be found at Av. Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo, 13, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga. Tel: 952 46 18 42