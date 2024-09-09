Discounted school supplies for San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 23:00 • 1 minute read

Back to school Credit: Pixel-Shot - Shutterstock

Local San Pedro organisation hands out discount cards to parents for school supplies and promotes local business over international hypermarkets

The Association of Small and Medium Companies of San Pedro Alcántara (APYMESPA) has just launched its annual initiative to give out 3,200 discount cards to parents of schoolchildren for between 10% and 20% percent discount in local businesses that have joined the campaign. The idea is to benefit families in the face the massive cost of buying school supplies for the new school year in the second most expensive country for school stationery in Europe.

Demand for school supplies discount grows

The organisation reports that they have already handed out 3,200 discount cards, 700 more than in 2023. The president of Apymespa, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, has pointed out that the number of school cards issued has increased by 700. The cards are for use in local participating stores which include stationers, school supplies, clothing stores, shoe shops and dentists clinics. Almost 300 families with nearly 200 children in San Pedro de Alcántara find it difficult to make ends meet and it is hoped that this card will make the return to school less economically painful.

The aim of the card is also, of course, to promote local businesses at a time many parents look to the big international hypermarkets as a one-stop shop for all their child’s needs.