By Eleanor EWN • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 13:14 • 2 minutes read

European countries will be delighted with their medal haul this edition of the Paralympic Games. Credit: Shutterstock.

The Paralympics have concluded, the final medal count is in, and European nations have excelled themselves once again in this edition of the Paralympic Games.

In Paris, the world’s top para-athletes competed fiercely in the 2024 Paralympic Games. One nation emerged as the dominant force, with China claiming a remarkable 95 gold medals and a total of 222 medals.

Great Britain secured second place in both gold medals (49) and total medals (125), followed by Team USA (36 golds, 105 total medals).

China’s dominance was particularly evident in para track and field and para-swimming, where both male and female athletes excelled. In track and field alone, China won 21 golds and 59 total medals. Their performance in swimming was equally impressive, with 22 golds and 54 total medals. If combined, the gold medals from these two sports alone would place China second overall, behind Great Britain.

Team USA came in third, with 105 medals in total: 36 golds, 42 silvers, 27 bronze medals.

Europe: a Force to Be Reckoned with in World Sport

While China dominated the overall medal count, European countries demonstrated exceptional athleticism and determination across various sports. Ukraine was perhaps the surprise presence in the top 10, winning an incredible 22 gold medals.

Among Europe’s best performers included:

Great Britain: A Consistent Performer

Britain finished second overall in the medal table, maintaining its position as a leading Paralympic power. Team GB showed strong performances in multiple sports, with British athletes excelling in disciplines such as swimming, athletics, and cycling.

Ukraine: An Impressive Paralympic Games Performance

Ukraine finished in fifth place overall, and second European nation after Great Britain. Ukraine secured a total of 82 medals despite the huge challenges it faces. Their Paralympic and Olympic performance is bound to raise spirits at a tough time for the country.

France: Solid Paralympic Display after Olympic Heroics

France followed Ukraine in the medals table, winning 76 medals overall, 19 of which were gold. French athletes particularly excelled in sports popular in the country, such as swimming and wheelchair tennis.

Other Notable European Performers

Italy: Italy- finishing 7th overall in the table- consistently performed well across various sports, contributing to the overall European medal tally.

Netherlands: The Netherlands- 9th overall- achieved notable success in sports such as cycling and equestrian and impressive performances in track athletics.

Germany: Germany’s para-athletes – just sneaking into the top 10- demonstrated their strength in disciplines like swimming and athletics.

Follow more French news here.