How much money do you need to earn a month to live a relatively comfortable life in Spain in 2024? The answer depends on where you live within the country.

Determining the average income in Spain can be challenging due to varying figures reported by different sources, including Spanish media, EU analyses, and the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Latest Salary Figures According to INE

According to the latest salary figures available from INE the average annual wage in Spain is €26,948.87 before tax per year. That works out to €2,245 per month gross in 12 payments and €1,924 in 14 payments.

The average net income is more difficult to gauge as tax deductions (partly devolved to regional governments) and other financial variants will impact you differently depending on where you are. This makes it tricky to quote an ‘average’ net income across the board.

Average Wage Gap Between Men and Women

According to INE data, the average annual salary in Spain is €24,359.82 for women and €29,381.84 for men. While women’s salaries increased by 5.1% year-over-year compared to men’s 3.5% growth, this average doesn’t fully capture the significant regional and professional disparities in income levels.

International and Regional Differences

Whether €27,000 per year is considered a decent salary depends on several factors. For example, regional disparities within Spain influence perceptions of a decent salary. A salary considered adequate in Murcia might be seen as low by someone working in Madrid.

Regional breakdown of average annual salary:

Andalucía – €24,041.96

Aragón – €26,012.71

Asturias – €26,745.93

Balearic Islands – €27,145.79

Basque Country – €32,313.73

Canary Islands – €23,096.92

Cantabria – €25,291.14

Castilla y León – €24,186.89

Castilla-La Mancha – €23,751.71

Catalonia – €28,774.55

Valencia – €24,510.34

Extremadura – €21,922.73

Galicia – €24,169.68

Madrid – €31,230.73

Murcia – €23,851.69

Navarra – €29,189.52

La Rioja – €24,903.38

Spaniards Tend to Speak about Monthly Salaries

When discussing salaries in Spain, it’s customary to refer to monthly income rather than annual figures even though job advertisements in Spain often list monthly gross salaries. It’s important to note that Spanish salaries are often paid in 14 installments instead of 12, as is common elsewhere.

Based on INE data, the Basque Country boasts the highest average gross monthly salary at €2,308, followed by Madrid (€2,230) and the Balearic Islands (€1,938). In terms of annual gross income, only the Basque Country and Madrid exceed the €30,000 threshold, making them regions with notably higher salaries in Spain.

The next highest monthly gross salaries are in Navarra (€2,084), Catalonia (€2,055), Asturias (€1,910), Cantabria (€1806), La Rioja (€1,778), Castilla y León (€1,727) and Galicia (€1,726).

At the other end of the scale are Extremadura (€1,565), the Canary Islands (€1,649), Murcia (€1703) and Andalusia (€1,717) gross per month.

So What is considered a decent salary in Spain?

Determining a ‘decent’ salary in Spain depends on various factors, including location, background, industry, and personal preferences. The national average annual salary is approximately €27,000 (€2,245 monthly gross), which translates to a net income of roughly €1,700 to €1,800 after taxes.

A monthly net income of €2,000 or more is generally considered good or above average in Spain, allowing for comfortable living expenses, occasional outings, and savings. However, in larger cities like Barcelona, Madrid, or Palma de Mallorca, where living costs have risen significantly, €2,000 might be sufficient for breaking even but not necessarily for a comfortable lifestyle or supporting a family.

According to Barcelona authorities, a monthly income of €1,516 is needed to live with dignity in the Catalan capital. El Cronista suggests a range of €1,800 to €2,500 for a decent lifestyle in Madrid. In these larger, more expensive cities, a net monthly salary closer to €2,500 is often considered a good income in the eyes of most Spaniards.

