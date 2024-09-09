By Letara Draghia • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 23:54 • 2 minutes read

Credit: X.

Apple’s recent unveiling of the iPhone 16 brought excitement to tech enthusiasts across the globe. The event, marked by its tagline “It’s Glowtime,” showcased the company’s latest strides in artificial intelligence (AI).

However, while many will be enjoying these advances as soon as October, expatriates and locals living within Europe may have to wait longer for these innovations to reach their shores.

The Apple iPhone 16

Apple’s iPhone 16 has been hailed as the company’s first model specifically designed to harness the power of generative AI. Among the standout features is the ability for users to create images and text through simple, natural language prompts. As Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, revealed during the event, the device’s “visual intelligence” allows users to access rich information by simply pointing their camera at objects, places, or animals, providing instant data such as restaurant reviews, landmarks, and even dog breed identification.

Not only does the iPhone 16 mark Apple’s deeper venture into AI-powered features, but it also builds on its partnership with OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. The AI-enhanced Siri is set to become more intuitive, helping users draft texts, send photos, and respond to messages – all with a more natural, conversational tone.

Europe’s AI delay

While AI advancements in the iPhone 16 have created a buzz worldwide, users in the European Union might not experience them just yet. Due to ongoing concerns about compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, Apple has confirmed that certain AI features, such as “Apple Intelligence,” will not be available in the region in the immediate future. Regulatory hurdles have caused delays, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, some of these features may not reach European devices until 2025.

The timing of this event is also intriguing, as it came just a day before a crucial decision by the European Commission regarding Apple’s alleged unpaid taxes, a case that could result in a significant €12 billion fine. Some speculate that Apple chose to hold the event on Monday instead of its usual Tuesday to avoid potential clashes with both the European Commission and the U.S. presidential debate. While this is unconfirmed, it adds to the speculation surrounding Apple’s current relationship with the European Union.

Prices for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max remain similar to last year’s models, at $999 (€919) and $1,199 (€1103). Although this might seem steep, inflation adjustments suggest that today’s iPhone is more affordable when compared to past models like the iPhone X, which, adjusted for inflation, would cost about $74 (€68) more than the new Pro Max.

As Apple continues to innovate, European expats may feel left out of some of the most exciting developments, particularly in AI. The delayed arrival of Apple Intelligence features in the EU serves as a reminder of the region’s strict regulatory environment, but it also highlights the complexity of balancing innovation with consumer protections.

View more articles by Letara Draghia