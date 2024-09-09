By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 23:24 • 3 minutes read

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Credit: Will Warr

The Princess of Wales made a heartening announcement on September 9, sharing that she had completed chemotherapy and is cancer-free, in a touching video with the royal family.

Kate Middleton announces being cancer-free

In the warm autumn light, the royal family was captured on film, spending time in nature, as the princess´ voice-over revealed the most personal experiences of her cancer treatment. “As the summer comes to an end, I can´t tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” said Catherine.

Surrounded by her husband and children, the princess shared; “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Poignantly human and close to the hearts of those who have faced the disease, Catherine revealed; “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

The princess spoke to the souls of many, sharing; “This time above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

She admitted the gravity of her diagnosis and the continuing struggle that she faces; “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.” The video revealed the deep connection between Prince Harry and Catherine, which is conventionally concealed from the public eye.

Body language expert Judi James highlighted; “The body language in this video tells us all we need to know about Kate´s recovery – and more. Since their engagement, Kate and William have always been very careful and very sparing with their PDAs. Suddenly though, we are shown the true depth of their adoration and love for each other in some simple but immensely touching scenes in this video.”

Kate Middleton´s cancer journey

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” confessed the princess in a public statement in March this year, after rising concerns about her well-being spread on social media and the Press.

The 42-year-old princess has since taken time off from public duties and on June 14, shared her first progress in the battle against cancer, saying that she was “making good progress,” but is not “out of the woods yet.” Bombarded by media responses, Catherine described herself as having been “blown away” by the support she had received since sharing her condition.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.” On June 15, the princess made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis, joining the royal family at Trooping the Colour, smiling and beaming in a stunning white dress.

Although Kensington Palace hasn´t issued any statements about Catherine´s health, her revealing video highlighted her improved health and strength, inspiring her supporters not to give up in the grievous battle with cancer and always trust in the light within darkness, no matter the struggle.

“To those who are continuing their own cancer journey, I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of the darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

