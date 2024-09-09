LVIII Fiesta des Vermar

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 12:45
• 1 minute read
Credit Fiesta des Vermar
Although it has already been running for a week or so, the Fiesta des Vermar in Binissalem offers a further two weeks of free celebration until the end of September.
The event itself takes place to celebrate the conclusion of the grape harvest and residents as well as commercial vineyards are proud of the special designation of DO Binissalem Mallorca which means that all of the local wines are of a high standard.
Still to come in the town are the grape battle on September 21, when grapes which are not suitable for making wine are basically used as ‘tools of war’ when thrown at those taking part.
The following day, it’s shoes and socks off as many become involved in stomping the grapes in the Plaça de l’Església from which wine will eventually be produced and this is accompanied by typical harvest songs.
September 26 sees the time-honoured meal of fideus de vermar a traditional hearty dish consisting of noodles, mutton, a little white wine and paprika, cooked in a rich broth.
September 28 sees a number of floats, dressed specially for the occasion parading through the town and then later that day and on September 29, it’s time for the Wine Fair when you can get the chance to taste (and purchase) the wines and admire residents in all of their finest regional costumes.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.