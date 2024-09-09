LVIII Fiesta des Vermar

By John Smith • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 12:45 • 1 minute read

Credit Fiesta des Vermar

Although it has already been running for a week or so, the Fiesta des Vermar in Binissalem offers a further two weeks of free celebration until the end of September.

Celebrating the grape harvest

The event itself takes place to celebrate the conclusion of the grape harvest and residents as well as commercial vineyards are proud of the special designation of DO Binissalem Mallorca which means that all of the local wines are of a high standard.

Still to come in the town are the grape battle on September 21, when grapes which are not suitable for making wine are basically used as ‘tools of war’ when thrown at those taking part.

Stomping the grapes

The following day, it’s shoes and socks off as many become involved in stomping the grapes in the Plaça de l’Església from which wine will eventually be produced and this is accompanied by typical harvest songs.

September 26 sees the time-honoured meal of fideus de vermar a traditional hearty dish consisting of noodles, mutton, a little white wine and paprika, cooked in a rich broth.

Wine Fair

September 28 sees a number of floats, dressed specially for the occasion parading through the town and then later that day and on September 29, it’s time for the Wine Fair when you can get the chance to taste (and purchase) the wines and admire residents in all of their finest regional costumes.