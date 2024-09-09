Mickey Mania in Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 17:27 • 1 minute read

Mickey Mouse to celebrate 96 years. Credit: Ralf Liebhold - Shutterstock

Micky Mouse will be celebrating his 96th birthday this November, and to salute the little screen mouse, Mickeymania will be hosting various events in Malaga.

The festivities begin with a guided tour of the centre of Malaga City to spot the original cinemas, many of which no longer operate as movie houses, where Disney classics were first shown on the Costa del Sol city. It passes through the historic centre of Malaga to highlight its old cinemas where Disney classics were first shown, peculiarities of the film distribution and exhibition of the time and curiosities about the production of these films that are fundamental parts of popular 20th Century culture and today.

Mickeymania’s history of animated movies in Malaga

Devised by ‘Mickey maniacs’, Jon Valera and Elena Pérez, graduates in Audiovisual Communication from the University of Malaga, the idea is to uncover the history of animation in their city, Malaga. They have plans to organise talks and exhibitions and launch a publication and informative videos. The project is for all audiences, but more focused on the children at heart who grew up with Disney stories and characters.

This completely free-of-charge guided tour heads out on Friday, September 20 from the statue of the Marquis of Larios at 7pm, and requires prior registration at the following email address: info@mickeymania.es. Later in November, expect more Mickey and Minnie events celebrating the stars of the Disney world.