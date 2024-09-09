Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetes Awareness

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 21:35 • 1 minute read

Raising funds for needy families Photo: Lions

As many in La Cala de Mijas community know, Mijas La Cala Lions are preparing for their 6th World Diabetes Awareness Sponsored Walk and Winter Market on 3rd November.

While they appreciate everyone’s support so far, they would be immensely grateful if you could help again this year.

Throughout the year donations have helped them to help others: Their Young Children with Diabetes and their parents continue to receive good advice and guidance; their amputee has been receiving physio and care for several months and now awaits his prothesis, which they hope will be available to him this year; their regular meetings with medical assistance help other diabetics share their problems with like-minded people in similar circumstances; their nurses make random glucose checks twice every month in key shopping areas and generally their 24/7 helpline is available to anybody anywhere.

Seeking sponsorship and support

Unfortunately, they do have to raise further funds in order to accomplish the help required for both those currently receiving, those who will come their way in the future, as well as expenses for their nursing and equipment used. Although they also hold their own fund-raising events such as the Sponsored Walk, the Autumn Bazaar and Easter Bonnet party, Mijas La Cala Lions are always in need of further funds. They have a mailing list of over 500 diabetics who have used their help.

Please do let them know if, and how you think you may be able to help them. Any amount is greatly appreciated and they will be happy to share your publicity at their events. Maybe you would like to be sponsored in the walk or perhaps sponsor someone to walk for you? Sponsor forms will be available at the Lions Charity Shop from the second half of September, as well as at the Solidarity Market outside the Town Hall in La Cala.