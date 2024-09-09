New autumn flights to and from Spain

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 8:29 • 1 minute read

Will you be taking advantage of any of the new routes this autimn? Credit: Shutterstock.

Spain’s extensive network of airports offers a wide range of international flight options for autumn 2024 including several new options.

While classic routes like Barcelona-Berlin or Alicante-Manchester remain popular, there are also numerous new flights to lesser-known destinations. Spain’s reputation as a top tourist destination, coupled with its well-established airport infrastructure, makes it a convenient travel hub for exploring Europe and beyond.

These are the top new routes to take advantage of this autumn:

Seville-Basel: EasyJet will launch twice-weekly flights starting 1st November.

Lanzarote-Nice: EasyJet will also offer two weekly connections from November 2nd on.

Seville-Almeria: Air Nostrum will run flights twice a day from November 1st Monday to Friday (no service at the weekend).

Vigo-Valencia: Air Nostrum will also run two weekly flights from October 27th.

Alicante-Naples: Easy Jet will connect the Costa Blanca city with southern Italy with twice weekly flights from 29th October.

Madrid- Salzburg: Iberia will run connections twice weekly from November. 30th

Madrid-Tromsø: Iberia will also have twice weekly flights to the Norwegian city from December 1st.

Málaga-Milan: Budget airline Wizz Air will run four weekly connections from September 10th.

Valencia-Milan: From October 29th Wizz will also have four weekly flights.

Gran Canaria-Budapest: From late October Wizz will also run twice weekly flights.

Barcelona-Istanbul: Vueling will run three weekly flights from October 29th. This is a great option for a (relatively) close change in culture.

Granada-Amsterdam: Transavia will connect the Andalusian city with the Dutch capital twice weekly from 30th September.

Madrid-Tokyo: From October 27th Iberia will run three weekly direct flights to Tokyo; perfect for sampling the world’s best sushi.

Barcelona-Shanghai: Starting late August, Air China reintroduced its direct flight to China for three weekly flights until March 25th 2025. A decision will then be made whether to extend the service.

Your Verdict

Do any of these flights appeal to you? Will you be taking advantage of any of them? Have airlines taken away any flights you used to rely on or enjoy? Let us know in the comments!

Follow more of our Spain news here.