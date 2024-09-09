New British Ambassador arrives in Madrid

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 12:27
• 1 minute read
Credit AlexWEllis X
The new British Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Sir Alex Ellis has now arrived in Madrid to take over from previous Ambassador Hugh Elliott.
Having spent 34 years in the diplomatic service he has previously served as British Ambassador to Portugal, Brazil and most recently was High Commissioner to India as well as being Director General, Department for Exiting the European Union.
He therefore brings with him considerable skill in diplomatic matters and commenting upon his appointment he said “I am honoured to represent His Majesty Charles III and my country as Ambassador to Spain and Andorra.
“Our countries enjoy a close and enduring relationship across so many areas: between our citizens, our cultures, our armed forces and across the world of academia, science and commerce. I am looking forward to supporting this relationship to become even stronger.”
This will be Ellis’ second posting to Spain, a country he already knows well from his role in the British Embassy in Madrid in the early 2000s.
He will be presenting his credentials to His Majesty King Felipe VI in a ceremony that will take place in the coming weeks and will then formally take over as British Ambassador at a time when it appears that the new Labour Government is looking to improve relationships with the European Union.
No doubt he will also be involved in discussions with the Spanish government over the matter of the proposed Treaty between the EU, Gibraltar and the UK.
The new Ambassador is married with one son and may be followed at @AlexWEllis on X (previously twitter).
