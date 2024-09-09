Night of the bats, Casares

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 20:51 • 1 minute read

Release the bats Credit: Kinohustle - Shutterstock

International Bat Night is global celebration of bats, organised by Eurobats. Normally it would take place at the end of August, but with the holiday season in full swing and noisy nights in Casares, they decided to shift it to mid-September this year.

Casares will experience the ‘Night of the Bats’ on Friday, September 13. The batty organisation ‘Euro Bats’, as every year at this time, is hosting talks, exhibitions and an evening workshop on bat locations using radio frequency-location devices. Beginning at dusk, they give talks about the important role these mammals play in nature, their benefits and problems. They then continue with a nighttime workshop to locate and identify the bats in the area, for which participants will be able to use ultrasound detectors along the area of el Secadero.

Important role for bats – they eat mosquitos!

The attendees, children and adults, always enjoy themselves and learn about the wide variety of species that exist, the role they play in the ecosystem and the risks that are threatening their conservation and survival. The Cave Bat tends to be the most prevalent in this part of the World due to the landscape of mountains, canyons and, of course, caves. Naturally nocturnal animals, they feeds on moths, flies, and more importantly, mosquitoes. Everyone meets at 7.30pm at the Plaza de Andalucía, El Secadero, on Friday, September 13.