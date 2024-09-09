By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 15:35 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradí / Facebook.

Almoradí is paying tribute to the Vega Baja region with the exhibition Times without shores “Tiempos sin orillas.”

The exhibition commemorates the fifth anniversary of the devastating floods caused by the DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels).

The exhibition, which opens on Friday, October 13, at 8:00.PM in the Town Hall Exhibition Hall, will remain open until November 9, with visiting hours from Monday to Saturday, 10:00.AM to 1:30.PM.

DANA Phenomenon

The DANA phenomenon typically occurs in autumn due to the combination of cold air in the upper atmosphere and warm winds from the Mediterranean Sea, leading to convective storms.

This event left a significant impact on the region, and the exhibition reflects on the devastation it caused.

The exhibition is an artistic response to the environmental and regional impact of the DANA, offering a reflective narrative through the works on display.

About the Artist

The painter, FranciscoSánchez Soria, a graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts of San Fernando in Madrid, is a professional artist and drawing professor in Almoradí.

He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy and Letters from the University of Alicante, having conducted research on the relationship between architecture and aesthetics.

Almoradi’s mayor María Gómez has invited all residents, visitors, and art enthusiasts to attend.