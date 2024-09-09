Ship shape Cartagena: Record breaking September

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 0:00 • 1 minute read

Image: Shutterstock/ Irina Solonina

SEPTEMBER is shaping up to be an exceptionally lively month for Cartagena, thanks to a wave of international cruise ships set to dock at its port. Over the course of the month, 17 cruises will bring more than 30,000 passengers to the city, highlighting Cartagena’s growing prominence as a must-visit destination on major cruise itineraries.

Major Cruise Lines Set Sail for Cartagena

Among the impressive lineup are two of the largest ships, the Sun Princess from Princess Cruises, with room for 5,189 guests, and the Arvia from P&O Cruises, which can accommodate 5,600 passengers. These floating cities not only offer tourists a chance to soak up Cartagena’s rich history and vibrant culture but also deliver a substantial economic boost to local businesses.

Viking Ocean Cruises Makes a Triple Stop in Cartagena

Cartagena will welcome ships from renowned cruise lines like Viking Ocean Cruises, with three of its vessels making stops: the Viking Saturn on September 12, the Viking Sky on the 21st, and the Viking Venus on the 28th, each carrying around 2,500 passengers. The AIDAstella from AIDA Cruises will also make two visits on September 5 and 15, bringing an additional 2,500 visitors each time.

Rising Tourist Numbers Highlight Cartagena’s Growing Appeal

The influx of visitors is set to spark a busy month for Cartagena’s local shops, restaurants, and cultural sites, enhancing the city’s reputation as a top Mediterranean destination. With data showing a rise in foreign visitors compared to 2023, Cartagena continues to attract travellers from around the globe, with the UK, France, and Germany leading the way. As September unfolds, Cartagena’s charm and lively atmosphere promise to captivate thousands of cruise passengers eager to explore its historic treasures.

