By Letara Draghia • Updated: 09 Sep 2024 • 10:56 • 3 minutes read

As health technology continues to advance, a controversial new player has entered the European healthcare market, offering futuristic health screenings designed to detect diseases long before symptoms appear.

Neko Health, co-founded by Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek and entrepreneur Hjalmar Nilsonne, aims to shift the focus of healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. But while some hail this as the future of medicine, others warn that it could deepen health inequalities and place additional strain on already stretched public health systems like the NHS.

What is Neko Health?

Neko Health, founded in 2022 by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and Swedish entrepreneur Hjalmar Nilsonne, is a health tech company aiming to revolutionise preventive healthcare through advanced body MOTs. The company’s innovative clinics use cutting-edge technology, such as high-definition cameras, lasers and radar, to perform comprehensive health scans, detecting potential health issues before symptoms arise. With its first clinic in Stockholm and a growing presence in Europe, Neko Health is at the forefront of the movement towards proactive, data-driven healthcare, challenging traditional models of symptom-based treatment.

Full-body MOTs

The process begins with a full-body scan using nine HD, 3D, and thermal cameras to capture over 2,000 images of the skin. These images create a detailed map, tracking every mole, freckle and skin change, which can help in the early detection of skin cancer.

But the technology doesn’t stop there. Using radar and lasers, the clinic can also assess cardiovascular health, including detecting arterial stiffness, a key risk factor for heart disease. In under an hour, the clinic collects millions of data points, all of which are analysed by an algorithm and then reviewed by a doctor. For £300 (€355), patients leave with a comprehensive report on their current health status.

“We have to find a way to become more proactive, more preventative, to help people stay healthy longer,” co-founder Hjalmar Nilsonne told Sky News, who believes that traditional healthcare models, focused on treating symptoms, are outdated.

Neko Health claims that early detection of disease is key to reducing the burden of chronic conditions, which account for 70% of healthcare costs. According to their data, 14% of those scanned at their Stockholm clinic required medical treatment for a condition they were previously unaware of, and in 1% of cases, potentially life-saving interventions were made.

A growing market for private health screenings

The private health check market is booming across Europe, with growing demand for preventive health technologies. Other companies are offering services such as full-body MRI scans, which can run into thousands of euros. Celebrity endorsements, such as Kim Kardashian’s promotion of the Prenuvo scanner, have also fuelled public interest in high-tech health screenings.

And it’s not just a trend driven by celebrity culture. Some of the most respected names in medical research advocate for the shift towards preventative health. Professor Sir John Bell, who helped shape the UK Biobank and Genomics England, predicts that within the next decade, advanced health checks using AI and cutting-edge technology will become the norm.

“People don’t want to talk to you about cardiac problems until you have chest pain, and then they’re quite keen to talk to you,” says Bell. “But the trouble is, they picked it up too late. Understanding which diseases you have and capturing them fast at their earliest stage will mean you have a much longer, healthy life expectancy.”

The controversy: health inequality and strain on public systems

Despite the potential benefits of early detection, not everyone is convinced. Some health professionals are concerned that these services could exacerbate existing inequalities, with wealthier individuals able to afford private screenings while those most at risk of disease may miss out.

Dr. Saira Ghafur, a respiratory physician at Imperial College London, points out that private health checks could place an additional burden on public health systems. “These screenings often flag up findings that may not be significant but still require NHS follow-up,” she explains. “This could increase waiting lists and overload already pressured services.”

There’s also debate over the true effectiveness of such screenings. “We need strong evidence that these screenings result in better health outcomes in the long term,” says Dr. Ghafur. “And that evidence might take years to develop.”

While the jury is still out on the long-term effectiveness of these high-tech health MOTs, the demand is undeniable. Neko Health’s Stockholm clinic has a waiting list of 20,000, and the company anticipates high interest in its London location.

