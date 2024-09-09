By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 8:55 • 1 minute read

Image: Bomberos de la Dipu / Facebook.

The Alicante Provincial Council firefighters’ swift and efficient efforts this summer helped mitigate the severity and spread of nearly 200 fires in the province.

These fires mainly involved forest, rural, vegetation, and scrub areas.

Prevention & Response

According to Francisco Cano, the deputy for Emergencies, the teams play a critical role in fire prevention and response, enhancing coverage and reducing response times in vulnerable areas.

By increasing surveillance and being able to act swiftly, they manage to control incidents before they escalate.

The fire prevention device was activated on June 15 and will remain operational until September 15.

Fixed teams

It includes fixed teams in Santa Pola, Pilar de la Horadada, and Xàbia, which cover these areas and their surroundings.

Additionally, four mobile units rotate across the regions of Marina Baixa, Vinalopó, Vega Baja, Montaña, and L’Alacantí, while night teams are deployed in forest areas at risk of lightning-related fires during dry storms.

The special summer service, with a budget of €900,000, also saw the addition of a second helicopter and, for the first time this year, the use of drones for forest surveillance.