TattooCon Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Sep 2024 • 15:53 • 2 minutes read

Tattoo Convention in Torremolinos. Credit: Tattoo-Crueladdiction, Facebook.

Second annual Tattoo convention in Torremolinos is taking place on Friday, September 13 to Sunday 15 in aid of a breast cancer charity.

Some of the World’s best tattoo artists are coming together at the Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium in Torremolinos to display the best in body art. The event will be a unique opportunity to meet and greet some of the tattoo world’s most talented artists as well as getting inspiration for the future designs of tattoo fans. It will also be possible to take advantage and get a new and original work of art added from one of the best in the business to your own skin.

This convention is promoted by Tattoo Stone together with UNTAP (National Union of Professional Tattoo Artists and Piercers) and ASAMMA (Association of women operated on for breast cancer in Malaga)

Workshops, contests, live music, breakdance & magic shows

The convention also features a full diary of talks, workshops, contests, live music, magic shows and other entertainment. Whether a tattoo addict or just curious to know what it’s all about, this flamboyant weekend event should supply all the most intriguing sights to be seen on the Costa del Sol.

Many of the artists featured will have travelled from other corners of the World, something that will be reflected in their differing styles, and if inspiration is what you are after, this will be the place to be. The convention will also bring together specialised professionals to perform free, realistic areola and nipple tattoos on mastectomy sufferers.

Tattoo convention with B-boy face offs, cosplay catwalks & classic cars

During the course of the weekend, attendees will be able to enjoy a wide variety of music and shows including The King of Sun Coast Rockabilly’ and ‘La China tá fatá’ among others. Also expect freestyle B-Boy and B-Girl competition face offs, cosplay catwalks and live tattoo competitions on stage. Some other extras have been added to this year’s convention: Saturday 14, an exhibition of classic American cars on the esplanade of the auditorium; a photographic exhibition of artistic repair tattoos; a project that UNTAP initiated with the Chiclana Museum, opening a graphic range of various tattoos done to address different aesthetic problems.

Tickets for the Costa del Sol Tattoo International Convention can be bought directly at the box office at Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium in Torremolinos at a cost of €10 euros on Friday, €12 on Saturday and €12 on Sunday. A two-day package can be purchased for €20 and a three-day one for €30 euros. Entry to the oncology sessions will be completely free. For more information about this event, the programme and times, visit costadelsoltattoo.com or @costadelsol_tattoo.