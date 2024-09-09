By EWN • Updated: 09 Sep 2024 • 15:07 • 2 minutes read

To sleep soundly at night, hire this expat financial advisor in Spain

Worries about our financial future can sometimes keep us up at night. Our mind races with concerns about money, preventing us from getting a good night’s sleep. For those of us who are expats in Spain, we’re often confronted with more financial responsibilities and concerns than a typical person.

How do we calm our anxiety over money and sleep better? By avoiding caffeine? By having a bedtime snack? According to experts, the key is addressing both the emotional and practical aspects of financial stress.

Empowering ourselves by learning about managing money can help us with the emotional side. And seeking support, from trusted friends or professionals, is an effective way to address the practical perspective.

Fortunately, there’s an American financial planner in Spain who delivers both emotional and practical assistance. His name is Peter Dougherty. He works as a financial planner at BISSAN Wealth Management. If worries about money are hindering your ability to sleep, rather than buying a new pillow, contact Peter.

Learning about money management

A common tradeoff for expats in Spain is that those who really understand Spain’s tax and financial rules are unable to explain them well in English.

Mr. Dougherty is the exception. He’s an American who recently earned a master’s degree in Spanish taxation from Instituto Europeo de Asesoría Fiscal to be able to help Spain’s expat community. Which means Peter both understands and can explain Spanish tax rules in plain English.

He’s also written two books describing the differences between Spanish and American tax and money rules. His first book, “The Dougherty Code: Secrets of Financial Planning in Spain Revealed”, has been praised by professional book reviewers for its clear explanations of how the financial world works:

“I liked the fact that even the technical aspects of financial management and planning are presented in an accessible writing style to ensure all readers can easily understand the topic at hand.” (Readers’ Favorite)

“Provides easy-to-understand explanations of exactly what financial planning is and how it can be more accessible and transparent.” (IndieReader)

“One of the standout features of the book is the author’s ability to demystify the complexities of investment banking and make them accessible to readers from all walks of life.” (OnlineBookClub.org)

Peter’s second book, “La Hoja de Ruta Fiscal y Financiera para los españoles en EE.UU.”, was published in May 2024. It has been awarded the Literary Titan Book Award which recognizes authors who transform complex topics into accessible and compelling narratives that captivate readers and enhance our understanding.

Seek help from financial advisors

Mr. Dougherty works at BISSAN Wealth Management – one of Spain’s leading financial advisory firms — because of its time-tested approach to helping clients.

Unlike other firms, who begin the conversation talking about “investment returns”, BISSAN begins by listening: by asking about us, our financial goals, what we’d like to accomplish. Is it retirement, paying for care of an elderly parent, funding college education for children, buying a home?

BISSAN quantifies these goals in their innovative optimization model to determine our future cash outflows and parks the moneys necessary for these expenses five years before they’re due. They’re called “guard rails”. Once our future outflows are safely covered by these “guard rails”, the market’s ups and downs won’t concern us.

Peter Dougherty’s hope is that by helping us with the emotional and practical aspects of our money anxieties, we can sleep soundly at night – and who knows, maybe even snore a bit.

Peter Dougherty is certified as a European Financial Planner (EFP) in Spain and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® in the United States.

Sponsored