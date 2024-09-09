Torreblanca to the A7, finally

By Adam Woodward •
Fuengirola is to build a new access road from Torreblanca to the A7 motorway to alleviate traffic congestion at the Mijas Pueblo turn off.
Work had begun on the new road back in 2019, but the developer had their licence removed by order of the Highways Department. The continuation and completion of the works will mean improved and quicker mobility for those in the northern part of the town.
Changes in Mijas Council’s land categorisation on the other side of the motorway stalled works with bureaucratic obstacles for Fuengirola’s Town Hall. However, the Highways department finally ordered that the work should go ahead and be completed. Years later, and a tonne of paperwork processed, and Fuengirola can continue with the project linking Calle Golondrinas to El Higuerón with Torreblanca del Sol.
Now, it is hoped, that those living in the north of Fuengirola and specifically the area of Torreblanca, will be able to access the road to either Marbella or Malaga far more easily. The new build also includes much better street lighting using LED technology as well as 130 new parking spaces and trees for shade.
Ana Mula, Mayor of Fuengirola said, ‘Unfortunately, it has taken us a long time, but it has not been due to a lack of will, or a lack of means, or a lack of resources. It has been due to the administrative processing of some land that affects two towns.’
