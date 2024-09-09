By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Sep 2024 • 10:27 • 2 minutes read

Luggage regulations on European trains Credit: veerasak Piyawatanakul, Pexels

French train operators SNCF announced updated luggage regulations for all passengers, starting from September 15. Here´s what you need to know about French and European lines to avoid getting a fine.

Luggage regulations for French trains

Passengers travelling on the high-speed TGV InOui services and the Intercites lines will be limited to two large pieces of luggage per person and fined €50 if failing to adhere to the limits. The two large pieces of luggage can be up to 70cm x 90cm x 50cm and include one smaller piece such as a bag, laptop case, or rucksack of up to 40cm x 30cm x 15cm. A handbag or purse can also be carried but items such as a stroller, a musical instrument or sports equipment like skis or snowboard do not count towards the luggage allowance.

When travelling with the TER trains, passengers have no luggage limit but baggage space can often be limited onboard. All passengers will be responsible for ensuring that all luggage is safely stored and is not impeding other travellers. For passengers of Eurostar trains from London to Paris, two pieces of luggage and one handbag are allowed, without weight limits, yet all travellers must be able to lift and carry their luggage.

Luggage regulations for Spanish trains

Travellers using RENFE train services can carry up to three pieces of hand luggage, provided that the overall sum doesn´t exceed 25kg or 290cm. The maximum dimensions permitted are 85cm x 55cm x 35cm. The same regulations apply to AVE International trains between Spain and France, except that luggage tagging is mandatory.

For both lines, baby seats and pushchairs must be folded away, musical instruments should be carried in their case and cannot exceed 30cm x 120cm x 38cm. Bicycles and scooters must be folded inside a carrying case or bag and are still considered hand luggage. Passengers of Avio trains are limited to one piece of hand luggage with maximum dimensions of 36cm x 27cm x 25cm, without weight limits. One cabin bag is also allowed, with maximum dimensions of 55cm x 35cm x 25cm, and no weight limit.

Luggage regulations for German trains

All users of the German line Deutsche Bahn are entitled to hand luggage, including briefcases, laptops, backpacks and suitcases and one large piece of luggage, provided that the baggage can be carried by one person alone. The standard dimensions for the luggage are 700cm x 500cm x 300cm.

