Vox in dialogue with Balearic President

Marga Prohens met with Manuela Cañadas
Credit: Balearic Government
The problem that every democratic minority government throughout the world faces is the possibility of an alliance of other parties to bring them down.
In many regions of Spain, the Partido Popular (PP) gained the largest number of seats but rarely in sufficient numbers to allow them to have an overall majority.
In the Balearics there was a major swing from the Socialists (PSIB) towards to PP which gained 25 seats out of a total of 59 and was able to take control of the government thanks to limited support from Vox and their eight seats.
Up until now, although there has been no formal coalition, Vox has generally negotiated and voted in favour of PP proposals and even managed to put forward some of its own.
Now as Parliament returns after the summer recess, things have in theory changed because Vox leader in Madrid, Santiago Abascal has turned against the PP which could cause problems as negotiations concerning the 2025 regional budgets are starting to take place.
Balearic president, Marga Prohens held meetings with the leaders of three parties on Monday September 9 but without question her discussions with Manuela Cañadas, spokesperson for Vox Baleares was the most important.
The Vox leader made it clear that she was, for the “good of Balearic residents”, prepared to negotiate with the PP government on a case by case basis and she certainly doesn’t rule out negotiations and possible support of the 2025 budget if it is in accordance with Vox expectations.
