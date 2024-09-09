By Eleanor EWN • Updated: 09 Sep 2024 • 19:20 • 3 minutes read

Deaths from West Nile Virus continue to be reported in Andalusia, bringing the total number of deaths in the second outbreak to seven.

The latest victim was a resident of Mairena del Aljarafe, Seville, with pre-existing health conditions. While mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been detected in several Andalusian provinces, including Seville, Cádiz, Huelva, Córdoba, Jaén, and Málaga, the majority of deaths have occurred in municipalities within the Seville territory.

Epidemiological studies suggest that most of the recent cases were exposed to the virus during the first half of August, aligning with the initial detection of infections on July 10.

With seven fatalities, the current West Nile Virus epidemic is approaching the eight deaths recorded in the previous outbreak four years ago. While there have been 72 confirmed cases in total, over 60 infections have been reported in the past two months alone.

In 2020, the Junta de Andalucía introduced a strategy to combat West Nile virus. This strategy encompasses a comprehensive surveillance and control program for disease-carrying vectors, requiring local councils to develop their own prevention plans to minimise transmission within their communities.

Outbreak of Dengue Fever in Tarragona Area

Catalonia has also confirmed an outbreak of another mosquito-borne disease: dengue fever. The outbreak has been reported in the Tarragona area.

As announced by the Public Health Agency of Catalonia (Aspacat), two cases were hospitalised at the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona and later discharged. A third symptomatic case did not require hospitalisation, and two more cases were asymptomatic.

The Blood and Tissue Bank conducts systematic screening for dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in blood donors in Catalonia.

Given the measures implemented following this year’s outbreak, the risk of new locally transmitted cases is considered “moderate” until the end of the mosquito activity period in November.

Dengue fever is transmitted through mosquito bites in areas where the virus is present. The disease often causes no symptoms, but when present, symptoms can vary depending on the patient’s age and typically last two to seven days.

How Dangerous Are West Nile Virus and Dengue Fever?

West Nile Virus (WNV) and dengue fever are both mosquito-borne diseases that can cause serious illness. While they share similarities in terms of transmission, their symptoms and severity can vary.

West Nile Virus

Severity: Most WNV infections are mild or asymptomatic. However, a small percentage of cases can lead to severe illness, including meningitis, encephalitis, and death.

Symptoms: Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, rash, and nausea or vomiting.

Risk factors: Older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing severe complications.

Dengue Fever

Severity: Dengue fever can cause a range of symptoms, from mild fever and aches to severe illness, including dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) and dengue shock syndrome (DSS).

Symptoms: Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, rash, nausea, vomiting, and bleeding.

Risk factors: People who have had dengue fever before are at a higher risk of developing severe forms of the disease.

Both WNV and dengue fever can be fatal in severe cases. It’s important to seek medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms consistent with either disease.

Do I Need to Worry about WNV or Dengue?

Generally speaking, you don’t need to worry about either of these viruses if you live in Spain. While these cases are concerning for the residents in the affected areas, the numbers of people affected is still relatively low.

Don’t let fear change your routines or stop you doing the things you love! Taking some preventative measures should also help you avoid mosquito bites- even just the itchy ones!

How to Protect Yourself Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

To protect yourself from West Nile Virus, Dengue, or any other mosquito-borne diseases, take the following precautions:

Use mosquito repellents: Apply EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of eucalyptus, or other effective ingredients.

Wear protective clothing: Cover exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks.

Limit outdoor exposure: Avoid being outdoors during peak mosquito activity, typically dusk to dawn.

Use air conditioning: Stay indoors in air-conditioned areas.

Install screens: Use window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites: Eliminate stagnant water around your property, such as in bird baths, flower pots, or buckets.

