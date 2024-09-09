By Eleanor EWN •
Updated: 09 Sep 2024 • 19:20 • 3 minutes read
Prevention is important in containing the outbreak. Credit: Shutterstock.
Deaths from West Nile Virus continue to be reported in Andalusia, bringing the total number of deaths in the second outbreak to seven.
The latest victim was a resident of Mairena del Aljarafe, Seville, with pre-existing health conditions. While mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been detected in several Andalusian provinces, including Seville, Cádiz, Huelva, Córdoba, Jaén, and Málaga, the majority of deaths have occurred in municipalities within the Seville territory.
Epidemiological studies suggest that most of the recent cases were exposed to the virus during the first half of August, aligning with the initial detection of infections on July 10.
With seven fatalities, the current West Nile Virus epidemic is approaching the eight deaths recorded in the previous outbreak four years ago. While there have been 72 confirmed cases in total, over 60 infections have been reported in the past two months alone.
In 2020, the Junta de Andalucía introduced a strategy to combat West Nile virus. This strategy encompasses a comprehensive surveillance and control program for disease-carrying vectors, requiring local councils to develop their own prevention plans to minimise transmission within their communities.
Catalonia has also confirmed an outbreak of another mosquito-borne disease: dengue fever. The outbreak has been reported in the Tarragona area.
As announced by the Public Health Agency of Catalonia (Aspacat), two cases were hospitalised at the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona and later discharged. A third symptomatic case did not require hospitalisation, and two more cases were asymptomatic.
The Blood and Tissue Bank conducts systematic screening for dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in blood donors in Catalonia.
Given the measures implemented following this year’s outbreak, the risk of new locally transmitted cases is considered “moderate” until the end of the mosquito activity period in November.
Dengue fever is transmitted through mosquito bites in areas where the virus is present. The disease often causes no symptoms, but when present, symptoms can vary depending on the patient’s age and typically last two to seven days.
West Nile Virus (WNV) and dengue fever are both mosquito-borne diseases that can cause serious illness. While they share similarities in terms of transmission, their symptoms and severity can vary.
Both WNV and dengue fever can be fatal in severe cases. It’s important to seek medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms consistent with either disease.
Generally speaking, you don’t need to worry about either of these viruses if you live in Spain. While these cases are concerning for the residents in the affected areas, the numbers of people affected is still relatively low.
Don’t let fear change your routines or stop you doing the things you love! Taking some preventative measures should also help you avoid mosquito bites- even just the itchy ones!
To protect yourself from West Nile Virus, Dengue, or any other mosquito-borne diseases, take the following precautions:
Read more Spain news here.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.