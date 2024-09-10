By Letara Draghia • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 14:18 • 1 minute read

Nana Dillon and Wayne Lineker. Credit: Instagram

Margaret Dillon, an 86-year-old great-grandmother from Middlesbrough, is living proof that life’s adventures don’t have an age limit. After working hard and raising a large family, Margaret, lovingly known as “Nana Dillon,” has traded her day-to-day routine for an unforgettable trip to Ibiza – and she’s making headlines for all the right reasons.

For the third time in her life, Margaret has jetted abroad, this time to attend the vow renewal of her granddaughter, Zoe Ferguson and her husband, Mark. But this wasn’t just any family trip; Nana Dillon is embracing the full Ibiza experience, from basking in the island sun to mingling with internet celebrity Wayne Lineker at his famous O Beach club.

“I am having a lovely time. It’s really lovely here,” Margaret shared with Teesside Live. “I’ve never been to Ibiza before. You have to make the most of it, don’t you?”

It seems she’s doing just that. After Wayne Lineker posted a photo of the two on his Instagram, Margaret quickly became an internet sensation, amassing over 16,000 likes.

Watch the Facebook video of Margaret Dillon partying in Ibiza.

Elderly expats in Europe

Margaret’s story resonates with many expatriates across Europe who might be facing similar phases of life. For those who have spent years balancing work and family, it can be hard to imagine shifting gears into a more carefree chapter. But Nana Dillon’s attitude is a gentle reminder that it’s never too late to start enjoying the little things that bring joy. As Margaret so wisely said, “After working all your life and looking after other people, it’s my time to let my hair down. That’s what holidays are all about, anyway.”

Margaret’s Ibiza adventure serves as an inspiring nudge. Whether it’s discovering a new city, rekindling old passions, or even venturing out for a sunset party, there’s always time to live a little.

So, next time you’re tempted to skip out on an adventure, think of Nana Dillon, who’s showing us all that life is meant to be lived with open arms, no matter your age.

