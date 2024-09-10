Adopting a dog in Spain: A guide for expats

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

Adopting a dog can be a rewarding experience but is a lifelong commitment. Credit: Shutterstock.

One in four Spanish households has at least one dog. If you’re thinking of adopting a rescue dog, there are several factors to consider. Here’s a guide to adopting a dog in Spain.

If you’re considering adding a furry friend to your family, adopting a rescue dog is a rewarding option. Not only will you be gaining a loyal companion, but you’ll also be giving a deserving animal a second chance at life.

Before adopting a dog, carefully consider whether it’s the right decision for you and if you can provide a suitable home. Remember that dogs are a lifelong commitment, so it’s important to think about your long-term plans in Spain. If you’re considering relocating internationally, factor in the complexities of moving with a pet.

Many Landlords Don’t Allow Pets

If you’re a renter, check your landlord’s pet policy before adopting a dog. Consider your daily schedule and the dog’s exercise needs. If you live in an apartment without a garden, be prepared for frequent walks.

Dogs Require Time, Energy, and Company

Consider your daily schedule and the amount of time you spend at home. Dogs, especially rescue dogs with potential abandonment issues, cannot be left alone for extended periods. If you work from home, this could be a good solution. Otherwise, you may need to arrange for someone to care for your dog during the day or to visit and take them for walks.

Cost of Having a Dog

Financial considerations are crucial when adopting a dog. Veterinary bills can be costly, especially for rescue dogs with potential health issues. Consider purchasing pet insurance to help offset these expenses.

Dogs May Need Training

Dogs raised in hostile or traumatic environments often exhibit behavioural issues like fear, separation anxiety, and aggression. Be mindful of this when adopting a rescue dog. It may take time and patience to help your new pet adjust to a loving home and overcome any behavioural challenges.

How to adopt a dog

Once you’ve considered the factors above, the next step is to contact a dog adoption agency or charity. There are numerous animal rescue organisations throughout Spain, making it easy to find one near you.

If you’re deemed a suitable adopter, the agency will contact you with potential matches based on the dog’s personality, compatibility with other animals or children, breed, and energy level. You can also request information about a specific dog you’re interested in.

Once you’ve found a potential match, you’ll typically pay an adoption fee covering vaccinations, sterilisation, and veterinary bills. After finalising the adoption, you can bring your new dog home.

A Dog Is for Life

A huge number of dogs are abandoned every year in Spain. When you decide to adopt one, you must be certain and commit to not perpetuating the problem. You have to be certain you will help to solve this problem, not perpetuate it. Be aware that the new fines for abandoning a pet in Spain are €30,000.

