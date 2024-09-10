By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 9:50 • 3 minutes read

Airport aesthetic tray trend Credit: netopolitan, Instagram

At the time when airports are finally introducing scanning machines that allow travellers to keep their bags packed, the “airport tray aesthetic” is encouraging people to unpack, revealing their personal items laid out artfully in security trays. Is airport security becoming the new popular spot for content creators?

How the “airport tray aesthetic” trend formed

Spreading across TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest, the social media trend continues to grow amongst not only Gen Z but older generations, who seem just as eager to share the insides of their travel bags. Books, snacks, and hygiene products are revealed in the “airport tray aesthetic,” showcasing the aspirational identities of the travellers, which they so eagerly want to share with the world.

Similar to the “what´s in my bag” trend, this tendency is “the latest form of digital flexing,” as a senior trend analyst and fashion columnist J´Nae Philips said, “blending the thrill of travel with conspicuous consumption, allowing people to construct and broadcast their aspirational identities in a way that feels current and fresh.”

In curating their possessions, social media users enter the oversharing spectrum of the internet, focusing on personal habits, tastes, and identity; thoughtfully and carefully constructed. American content creator Piper Taich, who gained 1,8 million views on her “airport aesthetic” video, explained the trend on the rise; “If you´re asking what the point of this is, the point is that it´s fun and that it´s art.”

Does the “airport tray aesthetic” trend cause disruptions?

Taking time to orchestrate a perfect representation of the desired identity, the airport security line appears a questionable place for the new trend; being one of the top places in the world where it is essential to move fast. The New York Post referred to the tendency as a “time-consuming trend.”

Hearing the complaints of travellers and the Press, the US Transport Security Administration told CNN; “The TSA has become aware of this trend recently. As long as the staged glamour photos are not causing delays or issues with other passengers in the checkpoint, there are no issues.”

Shop Pursue´s TikTok video, showing young women preparing for a “girls’ trip” by arranging Adidas Gazelles and Louis Vuitton bags on a bench gathered the attention of social media users who criticized the trend; “I know the people behind y´all were annoyed waiting.”

Is the “airport tray aesthetic” trend fake?

Favoured by individual content creators, the trend has also gained popularity among marketing teams, with brands including Anthropologie and Faber posting their stylized trays to promote products. Storage solutions brand Stackers highlighted; “This trend specifically aligned perfectly for us, curating an aesthetic selection whilst focusing on our travel-friendly products.”

As things are never what they seem on social media, Piper Taich shared a tutorial explaining that her airport tray video has been completely staged, as she purchased the security tray on Amazon and edited her boarding pass with Photoshop. She referred to the trend as “concept photography,” admitting, “I´m not sure it would even be possible in the speed and chaos of the TSA line.”

NY-based influencer Chelsea as of Late, who gained 82,000 likes on her airport tray aesthetic video on TikTok, similarly shared a step-by-step guide to follow the trend without disrupting others; the key being taking the photo after going through security. “If you have time, set up a few different trays, cause why not?”

The airport security area, however, is still a place intended for travellers who need it for necessary repacking of items or urgent rest stops. Beyond that, a 2018 European study revealed that airport trays are the least hygienic part of the airport, carrying more germs than toilets, so the aesthetic airport trend may not be worth it if you want to stay free of germs and annoyed travellers.