Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 14:46 • 3 minutes read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores

Festivities & fun

The Patron Saint Festivities in Dolores, honouring the Virgen de los Dolores, commenced on September 7 with the Chupinazo Festival.

The festival marked the start of an extensive celebration that will run through September 21.

A highlight of the festivities is the Flower Offering on September 13, a deeply emotional event where residents pay tribute to the Virgen de los Dolores.

This ceremony features the creation of a stunning heart-shaped mosaic dedicated to the patron saint, symbolising the community’s love and devotion.

On September 14, the celebrations reach a peak with the Multicolour Parade, bringing colour and life to the town’s main streets.

The following day, September 15, known as the Day of the Virgin of Dolores, will feature a spectacular mascletà (fireworks display) and a grand procession.

The festivities will continue with family-friendly activities, including the traditional hot chocolate party and a paella competition.

Lost & found

The Local Police of Guardamar del Segura are pleased to inform the public that their Lost and Found section operates around the clock, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

If you’ve misplaced an item or wish to inquire about lost belongings, you are welcome to visit their station at any time for assistance.

The dedicated team is available to help with the recovery of lost items and provide support as needed.

For any inquiries or to report a lost item, please head to the Local Police station located at Calle Madrid, 30, 03140 Guardamar del Segura.

Linking Agost

Agost has been added to the TAM (Transporte Alicante Metropolitano) network, with Line 40 now connecting it more frequently to San Vicente and Alicante, including on weekends.

This expansion aims to improve public transportation options for residents.

Agost council has confirmed that it is committed to enhancing this service and is actively negotiating to establish additional future connections.

Discounts and vouchers are available for various groups, including young people, Gent Activa members, social welfare beneficiaries, and schoolchildren.

For detailed information on bus routes, visit the website: alicante.vectalia.es.

Discover Rojales

Enjoy a fun Sunday morning with the whole family at the Historic Huerta Hiking Day in Rojales.

This event provides an excellent chance to experience the scenic beauty of the area.

The day begins at 9:00 AM at the Fairgrounds in Rojales.

Participants will embark on an eight-kilometre walk through the historic Huerta district which features a special visit to the Huerta Museum

The event is free but to secure your spot registration is required via the online link: forms.gle/QFZFTtbf8sRvdsAj6 or in person at the Tourist Information Office.

Cycle & Savour

Novelda’s Casa Sicilia 1707 is joining European Mobility Week with a special event on Sunday, September 15.

For bicycle enthusiasts, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day combining sustainability, sport, and Mediterranean flavours.

Those who pedal to the winery and reserve a grilled or healthy lunch will receive a complimentary Casa Sicilia hat.

This event aligns with European Mobility Week’s theme of promoting eco-friendly transportation. Casa Sicilia, known for its organic wines, invites guests to visit Novelda, where they can relax in the vineyards while savouring the finest grilled dishes or lighter, healthier lunch options.

To participate, simply bike to Casa Sicilia on Sunday, reserve a meal, and enjoy a delicious lunch in their restaurant.

For more details or to reserve a table, call (+34) 965 60 37 63

Ramen Revival

Buga Ramen, a renowned restaurant specialising in Japanese cuisine, is putting the finishing touches on its new location in Alicante.

Situated on Calle Médico Manero Mollá in the former Goiko Grill space, the restaurant promises a distinctive dining experience that blends traditional Japanese flavours with an anime-inspired atmosphere.

At the heart of Buga Ramen’s menu is its focus on ramen, the beloved Japanese soup that combines noodles, broth, and various ingredients.

Each bowl is crafted to preserve authentic flavours while incorporating a modern twist that appeals to Western tastes.

Alongside its signature ramen, the restaurant offers a range of other Japanese dishes, including gyozas, baos, and more.

The Alicante menu is expected to stand out for its diverse selection of ramen varieties, featuring options from the classic shoyu (soy sauce) to the rich tonkotsu (pork broth).

Guests can customise their ramen with a variety of toppings such as marinated egg, chashu (roasted pork), and nori (seaweed).

Additionally, the menu includes starters like gyozas (Japanese dumplings) and baos (steamed buns), ensuring a well-rounded gastronomic experience.