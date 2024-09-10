Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 10:51 • 4 minutes read

Image: The Divas Xperience / Facebook.

Divas Xperience

On September 21 at 8:30.PM, Elda will host an extraordinary tribute show celebrating the greatest divas of music.

The Divas Xperience is a unique show where the most influential American female artists on the current music scene are the protagonists.

The event features stunning live vocals, electrifying choreography, and a custom-designed stage that brings these figures closer to the audience.

Enjoy a celebration of the timeless charm and inspirational impact of music’s leading ladies, including stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Spice Girls and Beyoncé, among others.

These celebrated artists continue to shine as unparalleled icons of music and entertainment.

The show is recommended for audiences aged 3 and up. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

For additional information, contact Teatro Castelar in Elda, located at C/ Travesía, 1, 03600 Elda.

Enquiries can also be made by email at teatrocastelar@elda.es or by phone at (+34) 966 982 222.

Wild Card Brings a Tribute to Blondie

El Cortijo Paredon in Pinoso is set to host an exciting tribute performance by Wild Card, delivering a stellar rendition of Blondie’s greatest hits.

On Friday, the 13th, this talented band will take the stage, bringing the high-energy essence of Debbie Harry and her legendary group to life.

Wild Card, known for their diverse tribute acts and international origins, promises a night of unforgettable music.

Hailing from Argentina, Norway, Manchester, Devon, and Kent, the band blends pop, rock, reggae, and funk, creating a unique musical experience designed to get audiences dancing and smiling.

The tribute show will cover classic Blondie hits like “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me,” with Wild Card dedicated to capturing the electrifying energy and distinctive stage presence of the original band.

Admission to the event is €8, with food available for €7.

El Cortijo Paredon is located at Carretera Yecla, Paredon 5, 03657. To book your spot, call (+34) 965 64 81 08.

An Evening of Music at El Capitan

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night of music on September 15th at El Capitan Sports Centre in Orihuela.

The event kicks off at 6:00 PM, featuring the incredible Jax, the man with the big voice, known for his powerful voice and dynamic performances.

The evening will be divided into two sets. The first set will pay tribute to timeless musicals and power ballads, showcasing Jax’s impressive vocal range and emotional depth.

The second half will take you on a musical journey from the 1960s to the present day, featuring an array of party hits that are sure to get everyone on their feet.

Admission is free but booking is recommended. Call (+34) 603 235 688 or visit El Capitan Sports Centre at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

Trendsetters Unite in Alicante

Futurmoda, the major international fair for leather, footwear components, and machinery, will be held at FIRA in Alicante on October 16 and 17.

The event will feature the latest trends and innovations, with nearly 2,000 product collections on display.

It includes a wide range of leather goods, fabrics, and accessories like heels, soles, and decorations.

Futurmoda is a key platform for national and international companies to showcase their new products and explore upcoming fashion trends.

It draws a diverse crowd of designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals.

In recent years, the fair has hosted over 500 exhibitors and covered more than 12,000 square metres, making it a significant event in the industry.

For more details, visit futurmoda.es.

FIRA is located at N-340, km 731 – 03320 Elche (Alicante), for location information contact FIRA at (+34) 96 665 76 00 or email info@firalacant.com.

Musical magic

Get ready for a night of nostalgia as The Emerald Isle proudly presents a tribute to two of the most beloved musicals of all time, Dirty Dancing and Grease!

Dance along to your favourite tunes and relive the magic of these classic films.

Fancy dress is encouraged, so feel free to channel your inner Sandy or Baby!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 15. Entertainment begins at 8:00.PM, but you can grab your table from 6:3. PM.

Make sure to book in advance to secure your spot.

Entry is free, but note that a 10 per cent entertainment tax applies between 7:00.PM and midnight.

To reserve your table or for more information, visit emeraldislespain.com, contact via WhatsApp at (+34) 615 504 066, or call (+34) 965 327 138.

The Emerald Isle is located at Calle Marte 2, La Florida, 03189, Orihuela Costa.

Strait to the hits

The Sultans of Swing Band is set to pay tribute to the legendary British band Dire Straits at the Teatro Principal in Alicante.

This show will feature some of the greatest hits from Mark Knopfler and his band, including classics like “Tunnel of Love,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Money for Nothing,” “Walk of Life,” and of course, “Sultans of Swing.”

Get ready for 120 minutes of pure Dire Straits magic.

The band has carefully selected a top-notch repertoire, delivering an unforgettable performance that combines both musical and visual excellence.

It’s the best tribute show around for fans of the iconic British band that left a lasting legacy in rock history.

The concert will take place on October 24, at 8:30.PM at the Teatro Principal, located at Plaza Ruperto Chapí, s/n, 03001 Alicante.

For more information or to book tickets, you can visit the Teatro Principal in person, or call (+34) 965 203 100.

Tickets are available at the box office from midday until to 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM, or by phone at (+34) 965 202 380.

For any enquiries, you can also reach out via email at informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com.

Il Divo Tribute

Bushwacka Cabo Roig is thrilled to announce the Il Divo Tribute, featuring a superb classical crossover vocal quartet. The band delivers faithful renditions of some of Il Divo’s most iconic hits, including “Hasta Mi Final” and “Passerà.”

This unmissable performance will take place on Saturday, September 14 starting at 9:30. PM.

Entry is free for diners, while drinks-only customers will be charged €10 per person. For those who prefer to stand, entry is free.

For more information, visit Bushwacka at CC Aguamarina 10-12, Calle Cielo, Orihuela Costa or contact them via email at bushwacka@hotmail.co.uk.