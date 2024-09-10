By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 10 Sep 2024 • 18:31 • 2 minutes read

Europe is one step closer to hyperloop transportation Credit: Hardt Hyperloop

A sleek, 420-meter white tunnel houses a levitating pod that moves using magnetic propulsion, marking a significant step in hyperloop development.

Currently, the pod travels at 30 km/h but it is expected to reach 100 km/h by the end of the year.

Roel Van de Pas, commercial director of Dutch firm Hardt Hyperloop, states “We will be ready to transport passengers in a vehicle like that by 2030.”

Hardt Hyperloop successfully completes first test at European Hyperloop Centre

With the potential to revolutionise European travel, Van de Pas envisions trips like Amsterdam to Berlin in 90 minutes or Milan in two hours.

First popularised by Elon Musk in 2013 with his proposal to link San Fransisco with LA, followed by Richard Branson’s investment in Hyperloop One in 2017, the Hyperloop concept has seen multiple failed attempts.

However, Roel Van de Pas still believes in this technology and its ability to connect Europe more efficiently.

Hardt Hyperloop’s first test shows promise of high-speed Europe connectivity

“It’s really going to change the relationship that we have within Europe. It’s really going to integrate the continent,” says the hopefully 39-year-old.

During a test in front of 300 guests on Monday, September 9, including Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands, the pod demonstrated its magnetic capabilities.

The next step involves testing under full vacuum conditions to reduce air resistance and increase speeds.

The European Hyperloop Centre, the only facility with a “lane switch” – a tunnel branching off from the main track – which allows scientists to test rapid course changes, will soon begin testing with vehicles.

Ultimately, the goal is to replace short-haul flights, with ticket costs comparable to low-cost airlines.

Hyperloop travel promises substantial environmental benefits with ‘modern train’ comfort

The environmental benefits are also a notable benefit to hyperloop, with the systems using one-tenth the energy of aviation and one-third that of railways, while being noise-free.

In terms of location, the tunnels could be placed alongside existing motorways, and the European Hyperloop Centre has already experimented with blending the tunnels into the environment, painting one part of its tunnel to make it appear the same as a forest.

There are concerns over passenger comfort, due to the dizzying speeds hurling you through a narrow tunnel. Alon Levy, a transport blogger, famously dubbed Elon Musk’s initial proposal as a “barf ride”.

But Van de Pas promises a smooth ride, with a similar experience – vibration and comfort levels – as modern trains.

Roel Van de Pas welcomes industry competition in high-speed transport from China

China is also testing speeds up to 700 km/h, but Van de Pas welcomes global competition, aiming for zero-emission travel. “We need good competitors and we are all pursuing the same mission. We want to make travelling these long distances a zero-emission effort,” he said.

It’s a collaborative effort, says Van de Pas; “We look at what our competitors are doing and they look at us and together we are building an industry.”