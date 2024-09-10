By Adam Woodward •
Energy Kit includes devices to lower consumption.
Owners of bars, restaurants and shops in Fuengirola, save on your electricity bills with the help of the Town Hall’s free Energy Kit.
The Energy Kit is currently on offer free of charge from Fuengirola council with devices and tips on how small businesses in the town can optimise energy use and save money on electricity costs.
Destined for 200 establishments in Fuengirola, the kit consists of a tablet to manage all the energy resources in the establishment; a programmable smart switch, which is a device that automates the control of the premises and is intended to manage energy; two programmable smart plugs, which communicate with the app to control the entire energy circuit; an ambient climate sensor aiming to control the temperature; and a climate control system to control the temperature and humidity and which allows for a comprehensive management of the business.
Applications are open until October 17 through the Council’s website, and doubts can be resolved by calling the Town Hall on 951 915 487 who offer help on how to fill the application form in. The beneficiaries of the free kit must be registered business people operating in the Fuengirola municipality and who have in their establishment an air conditioning system compatible with this Energy Kit.
Over the next few weeks, Councillors from the Town Hall will be making random visits to establishments in Fuengirola to hand out a leaflet on the offer with a QR code that redirects to the online application form.
