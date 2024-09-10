By Letara Draghia • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 8:11 • 3 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock

In the heart of Galicia’s Atlantic Islands National Park, Spain’s Cíes Islands have managed to turn the tide against overtourism by limiting the number of daily visitors.

Through smart management and local commitment, these pristine islands offer a lesson in how to preserve natural beauty while keeping tourism sustainable.

Unlike some of Spain’s tourist hotspots, where tensions between locals and tourists have flared over the summer, the Cíes Islands present a rare success story. What’s their secret? A simple but effective cap on daily visitor numbers that has drastically reduced the strain on the environment and created a more exclusive experience for visitors.

How many visitors are allowed on the Cíes Islands?

Since 2017, only 1,800 people are allowed to visit the islands each day during the high season, from May to September. This drops to just 450 a day during the quieter months. Before boarding the ferry to this eco-paradise, visitors must first secure a QR code from the Galician regional government and pay €25 for the round-trip fare.

“It was chaos before the cap,” says José Antonio Fernández Bouzas, the director of the park, speaking to The Guardian. “There were just too many people. Now, not only do they understand the need for this limit, but they also appreciate it. It allows visitors to enjoy their time here without overwhelming the ecosystem.”

This strategy has made the Cíes Islands an example of how capping tourism numbers can balance visitor enjoyment with environmental protection. Tourists now plan their trips months in advance, drawn by the allure of a more peaceful and intimate experience. “People like something that feels exclusive,” Fernández Bouzas adds. “And now, we see visitors all year round, not just in the peak summer months.”

Overtourism across Spain

Spain’s overtourism problems aren’t limited to its most famous cities. From the Canary Islands to the southern coast of Andalusia, mass tourism has become a flashpoint for local frustrations. Protests erupted in multiple locations this year, not against tourism per se, but against the unchecked growth that disrupts local life.

Claudio Milano, a researcher in social anthropology at the University of Barcelona, highlights a crucial point: “These movements aren’t anti-tourism, they’re anti-touristification. What we’re seeing is the politicization of tourism in various contexts, from housing issues to precarious employment and the climate crisis.”

Milano points out that capping visitor numbers can work well in ecologically sensitive areas like the Cíes Islands or Machu Picchu. However, applying the same logic to urban centres could turn them into “theme parks” and further alienate locals.

Is tourism solely to blame?

While tourism is often blamed for broader societal issues, some experts argue that it’s only part of the problem. Linda Osti, a senior tourism lecturer at Bangor University, suggests that protests in cities like Barcelona expose a deeper disconnect between local authorities and residents.

“There’s a lack of communication between local governments and their communities,” Osti says. “It’s not just about tourism, it’s about economic planning. If local people had better housing and employment conditions, tourism wouldn’t be such a flashpoint.”

The future of tourism on the Cíes Islands

As visitors sail to the Cíes Islands, they witness a rare and beautiful balance between nature and tourism. The islands are home to a thriving ecosystem, from cormorants and kestrels to the clams harvested from the surrounding waters. It’s a place where nature lovers and eco-conscious travellers can enjoy a break from the crowds that overwhelm other parts of Spain.

But this careful balance wasn’t achieved overnight. It required local authorities to take tough decisions, like the cap on visitors, and to stick with them, even as tourism grew elsewhere. For Fernández Bouzas, the lesson is clear: “If you don’t conserve these islands, there’s no point. You’d end up killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.”

Tips for visiting the Cíes Islands

If you’re planning a trip, be sure to book well in advance. The ferry departs from Vigo, Baiona, or Cangas, and don’t forget to bring your QR code. Remember, conservation is key, so respect the local wildlife and leave nothing but footprints.

