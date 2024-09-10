Italy’s largest glacier could vanish by 2040

By Letara Draghia • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 22:52 • 2 minutes read

The Marmolada Glacier, Italy. Credit: Pixabay.

The Marmolada glacier, a cherished symbol of the Dolomites and a popular tourist destination, is on the brink of disappearing within the next two decades.

Nestled within Italy’s northeastern mountain range, this glacier is not only the largest in the Dolomites but also a critical indicator of the severe impact climate change is having on our planet. With its rapid decline, the glacier could be gone entirely by 2040 – an irreversible loss for the ecosystem and local tourism.

The Marmolada glacier

Since 1888, the Marmolada glacier has lost more than 80% of its surface area, a staggering transformation. What was once a sprawling 500-hectare sheet of ice now covers just a fraction of that space, shrinking year after year. In the last five years alone, the glacier has lost 70 hectares – equivalent to around 98 football fields. Its ice is melting at an alarming rate of 7 to 10 centimetres per day, a clear sign of the accelerated pace of glacial decline in the region.

Why is the Marmolada glacier melting?

Experts studying the glacier have traced its retreat back over 136 years, with current measurements indicating that the ice cap has shrunk by over 1,200 meters in length. Scientists say the glacier is now in what they describe as an “irreversible coma”. Even measures such as covering parts of the glacier with reflective sheets to slow down the melting are seen as a last-ditch effort to protect nearby ski resorts, rather than preserve the glacier itself.

Marco Giardino, President of the Italian Glaciological Committee, stressed the severity of the situation, noting, “The Marmolada is emblematic of the suffering of all Alpine glaciers – poorly fed and under immense pressure from climate and human activity”.

The Marmolada glacier became tragically well-known in July 2022, when a serac – an unstable column of glacial ice – collapsed, killing 11 mountaineers. This event underlined the unpredictability and danger of such rapid environmental changes. Since then, monitoring efforts by environmental groups such as Legambiente and the International Commission for the Protection of the Alps (Cipra) have intensified.

A future without the Marmolada glacier

The disappearance of the Marmolada glacier would be more than just an environmental loss; it would also impact the region’s economy, which heavily relies on tourism. In winter, the glacier’s slopes attract skiers, while in summer, climbers come to experience its beauty. Without the glacier, both winter and summer tourism will face dramatic declines, affecting local businesses and communities that depend on these visitors.

The fate of the Marmolada should inspire us to advocate for stronger environmental protections and more sustainable practices. Let’s aim for future generations to still experience the breathtaking beauty of Europe’s mountains, before it’s too late.

