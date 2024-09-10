By Letara Draghia • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 0:19 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock

Beloved actor James Earl Jones, best known for his legendary voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King, has died at the age of 93.

Jones passed away on 9 September at his home in Dutchess County, New York, according to a statement from his representatives.

Born in Mississippi in 1931, Jones grew up on a Michigan farm with his maternal grandparents, where he faced early challenges that would shape his future career. Suffering from a debilitating stutter during childhood, Jones was almost mute for eight years. His English teacher, Donald Crouch, helped him find his voice by encouraging him to read poetry, a transformative moment that sparked his love for language and performance.

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957, and over the following decades, he became a towering presence in both stage and film.

His portrayal of Darth Vader, though never physically on screen, cemented him as one of cinema’s greatest villains. Jones revealed in interviews that he was paid just $7,000 (€6,500) for his work on Star Wars, but the role and the voiceovers that followed helped sustain his career. “George Lucas originally considered Orson Welles for Vader’s voice,” Jones once said, “but worried he’d be too recognisable.”

Jones also voiced Mufasa in The Lion King, delivering one of the most memorable performances in animation history. He reprised the role in 2019 for Disney’s live-action remake, reminding audiences of his timeless presence in cinema.

Jones continued working well into his 80s, taking on stage roles that solidified his status as one of America’s greatest living actors. His career was recognised in 2022 when the Cort Theatre on Broadway was renamed in his honour, a testament to his enduring impact on the stage.

James Earl Jones’ personal life

His personal life was marked by two marriages. He first married actress Julienne Marie in 1964, though they divorced in 1972. In 1982, he married Cecilia Hart, with whom he had one son, Flynn. Hart passed away in 2016 after battling ovarian cancer.

A resilient figure both personally and professionally, Jones was open about his struggles with type 2 diabetes, which he had been managing since the mid-1990s. In a candid 2018 interview, he recounted how he discovered his condition after falling asleep at the gym, a turning point that led him to adopt healthier habits and take control of his health.

James Earl Jones leaves behind a body of work that stretches across genres and mediums, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment world. His contributions to cinema and theatre will not be forgotten.

